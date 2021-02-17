New system helps residents register for vaccine over the phone

State officials hoped to move over information for all those who had preregistered—which total about 1.6 million forms, the governor said—over the long Presidents Day weekend. Instead, they continue to migrate data to the new location this week.

One of the most popular selling points about the new system is that it will provide weekly updates to those on the list and let people “Check the List” to find their names. But because some forms haven’t moved over yet, people are anxious that they can’t find their names in the new system.

In addition, people must use the same name in their search as when they registered—not “Bob” instead of “Robert” or vice versa, Balmes–John said. Likewise, if they entered their email address in all caps when they registered, they need to search for it the same way because the system is case sensitive, she said.

Those who haven’t found their names on the list can wait a few more days to see if they show up, or they can contact the local health district at 540/899-4797 or rappahannockareahd@gmail.com. Local health officials will check to be sure they’re registered, Balmes–John said.

“That being said, if you have already contacted us for this information, there is no need to contact us again,” she added. “Your information is still in the system.”

