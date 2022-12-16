New telehealth initiative bridges gaps for mental health care

The Fauquier Free Clinic in Warrenton is piloting a new statewide initiative designed to bring more mental health services to those without insurance—and the program will eventually be rolled out to clinics in the Fredericksburg area.

The needs in Warrenton already mirror what’s happening locally and throughout the state and nation. Shannon Raybuck, mental health coordinator of the Fauquier clinic, described an increasing number of people with depression and anxiety and a decreasing number of clinicians to treat them.

At least 94% of Virginia counties and cities have a shortage of mental health professionals, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. A Fredericksburg-area taskforce, the Rappahannock Area Behavioral Workforce, held its second summit last week to address the issue and members reviewed all-too-familiar statistics.

'It's gloom and doom:' Shortage of mental health providers topic of local summit Last week's gathering included local and state officials, from schools, hospitals and health departments, focused on the need for behavioral health providers.

Virginia ranks 37th nationwide for the number of psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed social workers, counselors, therapists and nurses who specialize in mental health care, according to the taskforce. It ranks even lower, 39th, in services available for adults, according to Mental Health America.

The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is designed to address some of the shortages. The free program is available only to patients at the Warrenton clinic, which serves about 2,000 people in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties who are underinsured or have no health insurance at all.

By next month, the service will offer virtual appointments to patients at five other clinics statewide. Throughout 2023, more facilities, including the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg, will be added, according to a news release.

The Fauquier clinic was selected to pilot the program because it’s been connecting patients and providers over telehealth platforms since 2016, Raybuck said. When COVID-19 hit, other clinicians — both in the medical and mental-health arenas — realized the value of virtual appointments, Raybuck said, and snatched up available appointment slots on telehealth platforms.

The new initiative is exclusively for patients of free and charitable clinics, she said. The Virginia Telehealth Network partnered with the Virginia Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services, the University of Virginia Center for Telehealth, the Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

ViTel Net, a Virginia-grown telehealth platform, provides the technology backbone of the service. Providers are graduate students who need to complete clinic work to earn their licenses. They offer their services for free and are supervised by paid clinicians.

While the first round of patients are based in Fauquier or Rappahannock counties, those treating them and those overseeing the work of the mental health clinicians, could live anywhere in Virginia, Raybuck said.

“I’m really excited for this as well,” Raybuck said, adding that more clinics may be able to stay open with that kind of arrangement.

Last month, Fredericksburg Counseling Services, a free clinic that provided mental-health care for 60 years to low-income people in the region, announced it had to close at the end of the year. It also used graduate students in need of clinical training, and while there was no shortage of interns, Fredericksburg Counseling couldn’t find people to supervise them, said Catherine Jennings, the board chair.

“You can’t run something without staff,” she said.

The Fauquier clinic started scheduling appointments through the new virtual platform about three weeks ago and already is nearing capacity for the two virtual providers, Raybuck said. She’s being careful not to overbook until those involved get a better handle on the needs of the new patients.

She’s excited, not only because more people will get services for depression and anxiety that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic, but also for the part free clinics will play in training the next generation of mental health providers.

“We’re planting all these seeds for the upcoming professional world,” she said.

Free mental health clinic closes from staff shortages Fredericksburg Counseling Services Inc., which operated for 60 years, has to close because it can't find staff to run the program.

Local agencies see increased demand for suicide prevention classes Ongoing fallout from the pandemic has highlighted the need for more mental health services.