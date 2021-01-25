 Skip to main content
New U.S. 17 signal in Stafford set for activation this week
A new stoplight is set to be activated this week on U.S. 17 in Stafford County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The new traffic signal has been erected at Old Forge Drive, just prior to the Interstate 95 interchange. It will be activated in flashing mode on Thursday.

The signal will become fully operational between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday, Feb. 1. Once the new signal has been activated, crews will remove the signals on U.S. 17 at Short Street.

The project was paid for and installed by the owner of a nearby residential development.

VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon noted in a news release that further work also is underway that area of U.S. 17.

A safety improvement project will add a median on U.S. 17 from Short Street to just west of Old Forge Drive. Also, Short Street will be converted to a "right-turn-in, right-turn-out intersection."

"This project seeks to reduce crashes and promote safety by eliminating conflict points near the I-95 interchange merge area," Hannon said in the release.

The project is scheduled for completion in March.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

