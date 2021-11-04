New VA center 'going to be a game changer' for veterans, Fredericksburg region

They’re among an estimated 42,000 veterans in the Fredericksburg area, according to Congressman Rob Wittman, R–1st District, keynote speaker for Thursday’s event. Across Virginia, 8.5 percent of the population has served in the armed forces, Wittman said, and more than half of the state’s 800,000 veterans are 60 and older.

“They need this health care facility, they need the specialists that are going to be here,” he told about 50 people who gathered under a white tent at the construction site. “The great thing about it is they won’t have to travel to Richmond or up to Northern Virginia. They can get that care right here.”

Each speaker noted the assortment of medical offerings: primary care, mental health treatment, outpatient surgery, radiology, MRIs, CT scans “and almost every specialty you can think of,” Johnson said. The only thing the center won’t have is inpatient beds, meaning those who need to be hospitalized will have to travel to the VA facility in Richmond or to other hospitals in the community.

Johnson hopes the center can work with the Department of Defense to provide an urgent care clinic on site as well.

Speakers also praised the partnerships that brought the new center to Spotsylvania.