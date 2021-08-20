New VA clinic in Spotsylvania has room to grow

Gary Pevahouse of Ruther Glen took one look at the shiny new Spotsylvania County VA Clinic, with plenty of space for staff and patients, then nodded his head in approval.
“It looks nice,” he said. “Rather impressive.”
The 71-year-old Caroline County man, who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, didn’t always feel that way about the Department of Veterans Affairs. In 1975, three years after his tour of duty, he was having flashbacks.
“I thought I was losing my mind,” he said.
Pevahouse had been hit by shrapnel from a rocket-propelled grenade while on patrol with the 9th Marines, and the emotional trauma wore on him as much as the physical wounds.
The doctor he saw at the time listened for a few minutes, announced he was late for lunch and told Pevahouse there was nothing wrong with him. The Marine didn’t seek services from the VA again until 12 years later.
But as one of the new patients in the newly opened Spotsylvania clinic, Pevahouse walked in without an appointment—something that is discouraged, by the way. He thanked Nurse Robert Santiago for seeing him, saying he needed a shingles vaccine because he was about to pick up his wife from the hospital. She’d had a nasty infection, and as the person taking care of her, Pevahouse needed the protection a vaccine would provide.
Santiago told Pevahouse walk-ins may have to wait a little bit because staff have other patients to see and calls to make.
“But we’ll always take care of you,” the nurse told Pevahouse, sending a message that was an about-face from the curt remarks he’d heard more than 45 years earlier.
The new Spotsylvania VA clinic is at 4830 Southpoint Drive in Massaponax, not far from the DMV office. It opened Aug. 2, when the former clinic off U.S. 1 in Fredericksburg shut down and services were moved to the building with twice the space.
The new facility has 20,000 square feet, 31 exam rooms, including separate spaces for mental health services, and a host of other amenities. There are patient advocates who will help with grievances or answer questions about benefits, rooms for volunteers, dieticians and podiatrists and even a wellness room for use by nursing mothers on staff or female patients.
There’s space for expanded telehealth services, which allow veterans to check in with specialists in Richmond or across the country. Local residents can come to the clinic for bloodwork before surgeries at VA hospitals and for checkups after them.
“They love it because they don’t have to go to the hospital and have it done,” said Sylenna Byrd, a telehealth technician.
She sets up technology so doctors in other locations can see the patients on a computer screen and listen to their heart and breathing rate or look into their ears, nose and mouth through instruments connected to a medical cart.
There’s enough room that all 65 staff members, including nine doctors, three social workers, two each of nurse practitioners, podiatrists and psychiatrists have an examining room or desk of their own, said Bailee Bannon, a VA program manager for community expansion. That was not the case at the former VA clinic on Executive Center Parkway in the city, where workers claimed a space wherever they found one.
The VA approved the new clinic in 2018 and added another 8,000 square feet to the former real estate office. The total cost for the clinic, including the life of the lease, is $6 million, Bannon said.
It’s one of two CBOCs, or community-based outpatient clinics, less than 2 miles apart in the county. The other is at 10401 Spotsylvania Ave. in the Lee’s Hill area.
But an even bigger facility is on the horizon—and in the same vicinity. The Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center is expected to open in late 2024 and will be one of the largest VA outpatient clinics in the country. Construction should start next year on the four-story, 450,000-square-foot facility on 60 acres, bounded by U.S. 1, Interstate 95 and Hood Drive.
When the HCC, as it’s called, opens, the two Spotsylvania clinics are expected to close.
The expanded clinic in Massaponax was approved before the VA decided to open the gigantic Health Care Center, Bannon said. At the rate the number of veterans in the Fredericksburg area is growing, additional space is needed.
The old clinic in Fredericksburg had space for seven patient-aligned care teams, which could handle up to 1,200 patients per team, said Dr. Deborah Panebianco, a section chief for ambulatory care in the Central Virginia Health Care system.
The new Spotsylvania space has room to grow and can accommodate up to 11 teams and 13,200 patients, Bannon said.
“We are growing by leaps and bounds,” she added. “The needs of Fredericksburg veterans hasn’t grown, but the number of Fredericksburg veterans has.”
The two Fredericksburg-area clinics treated 12,678 patients in fiscal year 2020 and already exceeded that count by 1,000 patients this year, even though fiscal 2021 runs through September.
The number of veterans seeking treatment locally has grown by about 8 percent annually in recent years while the increase in women veterans topped 14 percent last year, Bannon said.
The Fredericksburg-area clinics also serve a younger population as almost 70 percent of patients are under age 65. They’re veterans who put in their 20 years, retired from service and went to work in the private sector.
Virginia has one of the highest percentages of service members in the nation. One figure on the VA website cites 2014 statistics of 781,388 veterans statewide.
The website also includes projections through 2048 and shows 713,344 veterans statewide, according to 2021 estimates.
The 2021 projections show 39,514 veterans in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425