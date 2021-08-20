New VA clinic in Spotsylvania has room to grow

Santiago told Pevahouse walk-ins may have to wait a little bit because staff have other patients to see and calls to make.

“But we’ll always take care of you,” the nurse told Pevahouse, sending a message that was an about-face from the curt remarks he’d heard more than 45 years earlier.

The new Spotsylvania VA clinic is at 4830 Southpoint Drive in Massaponax, not far from the DMV office. It opened Aug. 2, when the former clinic off U.S. 1 in Fredericksburg shut down and services were moved to the building with twice the space.

The new facility has 20,000 square feet, 31 exam rooms, including separate spaces for mental health services, and a host of other amenities. There are patient advocates who will help with grievances or answer questions about benefits, rooms for volunteers, dieticians and podiatrists and even a wellness room for use by nursing mothers on staff or female patients.

There’s space for expanded telehealth services, which allow veterans to check in with specialists in Richmond or across the country. Local residents can come to the clinic for bloodwork before surgeries at VA hospitals and for checkups after them.

“They love it because they don’t have to go to the hospital and have it done,” said Sylenna Byrd, a telehealth technician.