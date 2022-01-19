New vaccine clinics planned in Fredericksburg area; other schedules adjusted due to weather threat

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The center typically is open 8 a.m.–6 p.m., but those hours have been adjusted for Thursday and Friday because of wintry weather in the forecast. The Fredericksburg vaccination clinic will be open from noon–5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Friday.

A decision about Saturday’s clinic will be made Friday afternoon.

The state also will open a Community Testing Center on Monday at the FredNats Ballpark at 42 Jackie Robinson Way, also in Central Park but on the other side of Bragg Road. Up to 350 people will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the ballpark, where a heated tent will be set up on the property.

Those interested in appointments can go to vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointments and search for the 22401 Zip code. As noted on the website, appointments fill up quickly and those interested are encouraged to check back repeatedly for open slots.

The testing center will not offer rapid tests, but PCR tests, which take several days for results.