New vaccine clinics planned in Fredericksburg area; other schedules adjusted due to weather threat

The Rappahannock Area Health District is planning two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the community in coming days while the state readies a new testing center and adjusts schedules in the wake of possible inclement weather.
There will be a vaccination clinic at John J. Wright Center at 7565 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County from 2:30–5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Another clinic will be held at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at 1019 Princess Anne St. from 9 a.m.–noon Monday.
No appointments are needed for either clinic, where all types of vaccines will be available. First and second doses will be available for those 5 and older and booster shots for ages 12 and above. All vaccines are free.
Anyone with questions can contact the RAHD call center at 540/899-4797 weekdays from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
In addition to those events, the Community Vaccination Center in Central Park continues to offer vaccines to all ages each Monday through Saturday. The center is at 1877 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. People pick time slots for which vaccine they want at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call 877/829-4682.
The center typically is open 8 a.m.–6 p.m., but those hours have been adjusted for Thursday and Friday because of wintry weather in the forecast. The Fredericksburg vaccination clinic will be open from noon–5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Friday.
A decision about Saturday’s clinic will be made Friday afternoon.
The state also will open a Community Testing Center on Monday at the FredNats Ballpark at 42 Jackie Robinson Way, also in Central Park but on the other side of Bragg Road. Up to 350 people will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the ballpark, where a heated tent will be set up on the property.
Those interested in appointments can go to vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointments and search for the 22401 Zip code. As noted on the website, appointments fill up quickly and those interested are encouraged to check back repeatedly for open slots.
The testing center will not offer rapid tests, but PCR tests, which take several days for results.
In recent weeks, more local people in their 20s and 30s have tested positive for the virus than any other age group, according to data from the RAHD, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The data highlights the fast-spreading capability of the omicron variant. The week after Thanksgiving, 557 local people tested positive for the virus. The age breakdown was divided somewhat evenly among children, teenagers and people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Together, those ages accounted for 88 percent of all positive local tests the week of Nov. 28. There were 92 children under age 10 with infections, the most of any age group.
Starting in mid-December, those numbers were blown out of the water as case levels soared to unprecedented levels. During the peak in cases the week after Christmas, 5,735 people tested positive in the local health district. Four of every 10 of them—or 2,223 people—were in their 20s and 30s, according to RAHD data.
