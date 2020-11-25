 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New virus cases reported are lower than previous days in Rappahannock Area Health District
0 comments
top story

New virus cases reported are lower than previous days in Rappahannock Area Health District

{{featured_button_text}}

The number of new cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District—as well as its seven-day positivity rate—was somewhat lower on Wednesday than for previous days, but still higher than last month.

Another 66 people tested positive in the local health district for a cumulative total of 7,761 cases, according to Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The positivity rate, which measures how many positive tests among all those taken, averaged 8.6 percent for the local district and 7.5 percent for the state for the last seven days.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The district’s case count included 3,134 people with confirmed cases in Stafford County; 3,014 in Spotsylvania County; 674 in Fredericksburg; 562 in Caroline County; and 377 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,132 people in Culpeper County with positive results; 1,405 in Fauquier County; 548 in Orange County; and 405 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 2,718 new cases and 29 new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 226,300 people with confirmed cases and 4,008 deaths associated with COVID-19 since March.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert