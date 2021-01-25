New virus strain identified in Northern Virginia

Health officials who assumed the new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 was already in Virginia have been proven correct.
Tests on Monday showed that a Northern Virginia adult, with no recent reported travel history, has the state’s first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.7. It was first seen in the United Kingdom last month and is one of several strains of COVID-19 identified worldwide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At a virtual town hall by Mary Washington Healthcare officials last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Newman said people “have to assume the variants are here” because of the high prevalence of COVID-19 in the Fredericksburg area.
The positivity rate, which measures the number of positive cases among all those tested, had dropped to 13.5 percent on Monday for the Rappahannock Area Health District, after hovering near 20 percent in previous weeks. Weekly averages of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the local health district have been higher in January than since the pandemic began, according to officials.
Even though the new strain may not be as severe as original COVID-19, it’s likely to infect more people because it’s more contagious. If the death rate is the same, or even lower, with the new strain, the actual number of people who develop severe illnesses and die will be higher simply because of the sheer volume of those infected, Newman said.
“Instead of 4,000 deaths a day, we could be looking at 6 to 7,000 deaths a day in the United States by February or March,” he said. “That’s really tragic, that is catastrophic.”
Almost 200 cases of the variant have been found in 24 states; California has the most, with 72 cases, according to the CDC website. Scientists are still studying the makeup of the new strain, but believe the current vaccines are effective, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness.”
As a virus spreads from one person to another, it makes copies of itself and sometimes makes small genetic changes called mutations, according to the VDH. Because of these mutations, new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time.
Newman said that a lot of people who get the new strain haven’t gotten that sick, “so it is spreading like crazy” while a subset of people is getting sick and dying. He said from a containment and death standpoint, “a more contagious virus is much, much worse” than one that’s more severe.
Monday’s announcement of the new strain being in Virginia underscores the need for continued vigilance, local health officials said. They encouraged wearing masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home if sick.
