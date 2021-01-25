New virus strain identified in Northern Virginia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Instead of 4,000 deaths a day, we could be looking at 6 to 7,000 deaths a day in the United States by February or March,” he said. “That’s really tragic, that is catastrophic.”

Almost 200 cases of the variant have been found in 24 states; California has the most, with 72 cases, according to the CDC website. Scientists are still studying the makeup of the new strain, but believe the current vaccines are effective, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness.”

As a virus spreads from one person to another, it makes copies of itself and sometimes makes small genetic changes called mutations, according to the VDH. Because of these mutations, new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time.