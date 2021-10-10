Newcomer faces veteran supervisor in Stafford's Aquia board race

The race for the Board of Supervisors seat in Stafford County’s Aquia District pits a seasoned Republican businessman against a minister and newcomer to the political field who is gaining attention as a community activist.

“I discovered activism only goes as far as supervisors are willing to listen,” said independent candidate Monica Gary. “I don’t see there’s adequate representation for our citizens and a board that will really listen to the needs of the community, so I decided to run.”

In November, Gary will face Paul Milde, a 33-year resident of Stafford County who was first elected as Aquia supervisor in 2005 and went on to serve three consecutive terms in that seat. Milde did not run for reelection in 2017, making unsuccessful bids for the House of Delegates instead, but soundly defeated incumbent Cindy Lamb in the Republican primary in June in an effort to return to the board.

“Stafford County has literally blown up in the last three or four years since I’ve been [out of office],” said Milde, who feels growth in the county has “become unsustainable” and has to be brought “back under control.”