Newcomer faces veteran supervisor in Stafford's Aquia board race

The race for the Board of Supervisors seat in Stafford County’s Aquia District pits a seasoned Republican businessman against a minister and newcomer to the political field who is gaining attention as a community activist.
“I discovered activism only goes as far as supervisors are willing to listen,” said independent candidate Monica Gary. “I don’t see there’s adequate representation for our citizens and a board that will really listen to the needs of the community, so I decided to run.”
Monica Gary, who is running as an Independent candidate in the Aquia supervisor race, is a native Virginian and has over 12 years’ experience in ministry. She has lived in Stafford for six years.
In November, Gary will face Paul Milde, a 33-year resident of Stafford County who was first elected as Aquia supervisor in 2005 and went on to serve three consecutive terms in that seat. Milde did not run for reelection in 2017, making unsuccessful bids for the House of Delegates instead, but soundly defeated incumbent Cindy Lamb in the Republican primary in June in an effort to return to the board.
Paul Milde, a 33-year resident of Stafford County, is a Republican businessman running for the Aquia seat on the Board of Supervisors. He was first elected as Aquia supervisor in 2005 and went on to serve three consecutive terms in that seat.
“Stafford County has literally blown up in the last three or four years since I’ve been [out of office],” said Milde, who feels growth in the county has “become unsustainable” and has to be brought “back under control.”
“I will vote against any rezoning applications that increase the overall density of this county,” said Milde. “If you want to put higher density in Stafford, you’re going to have to save land somewhere else [in the county].”
Gary, who favors a future roadway bypass around Interstate 95 for local motorists in Stafford, said she also wants to preserve valuable land in the county and limit new construction to the county’s targeted growth area.
“That will prevent sprawl,” said Gary. “I want to preserve the rural areas.”
Gary, a native Virginian who has over 12 years’ experience in ministry, has lived in Stafford for six years. She believes mixed-use projects such as Downtown Stafford, which falls in the Aquia District, will bring benefits to the county and its residents.
“If we develop that properly with commercial real estate, we can close our retail gap and fix a lot of our infrastructure and school funding issues,” said Gary.
Milde said he thinks the Downtown Stafford development planned near the county courthouse needs “more retail and a much lower residential unit count with a different unit mix, not apartments.”
With real estate and rental costs soaring, both candidates agree that Stafford needs some type of affordable housing for educators, first responders and others in the county workforce.
“There’s no question it’s hard to find affordable housing in Stafford,” said Milde. “I love the idea of working with developers to allow land to be set aside for workforce housing so people who work in the county can live here.”
“Don’t give benefits to developers who are only going to give the county the bare minimums in affordable housing,” said Gary. “If there’s a certain group that needs help, figure a way to channel money back into their communities.”
Both Milde and Gary both said there are traffic problems within their district, which lies between Aquia and Potomac creeks and includes portions of the Interstate 95 corridor. When the interstate grinds to a halt, out-of-state vehicles are often redirected onto U.S. 1, then onto Aquia District roads, including Bells Hill and Hope roads, Stafford Avenue and other arteries near the courthouse.
Milde said his years as a supervisor taught him how to fight for transportation funding at the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, where Milde served on the board of directors for 10 years.
“I understand the process and know how to bring home more than our fair share of the small amount of money that’s being disbursed for transportation problems,” said Milde.
Gary said she will push for a plan to divert traffic away from her district.
“I’d really like to see a bypass happen and I would push for that at some point soon,” she said.
Milde owns and operates CIP Finishes in Stafford, and said he is ready again to bring his success as a businessman to the table as a supervisor.
“I know how to handle money and resources to make sure we create a quality product, but do it in a competitive fashion and create repeat customers,” said Milde. “What I do in work is exactly what we need at least a few people on the board doing.”
Gary believes her background in religious ministries will benefit the constituents she hopes to represent.
“I help people reconcile to one another, so I’m good at bringing people to the table,” said Gary. “It’s a community-oriented type of leadership. I hear, listen and respond with action that will make a difference.”
