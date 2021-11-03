Newcomer Hayes to join incumbents Yakabouski, Marshall in Spotsy; Cole, Gillespie, Phelps win School Board races

According to unofficial election results, incumbent Battlefield District Supervisor Chris Yakabouski held off two challengers to retain his seat in Spotsylvania County.
Yakabouski, a Republican, focused on the win and the future, saying the impact of residential growth will be his top priority. He said he will focus on establishing long-term planning guidelines.
“I’m always humbled by my fellow citizens placing their trust in me,” Yakabouski said.
He thanked challenger Baron Braswell, a former School Board member, for running a clean race focused on the issues. He called his other challenger, Nick Ignacio, a “sideshow.”
Yakabouski said Ignacio, an independent Tea Party candidate, inserted national politics into a local race while employing “disgusting” tactics.
Both Yakabouski and Braswell said Ignacio handed out sample ballots at Courtland Elementary School with all the Democrats checked, and included himself among those checked boxes. Braswell and Yakabouski said Ignacio and others with him seemed to be approaching Black voters.
Braswell said Ignacio left after he asked what they were doing.
Yakabouski leads the unofficial tally with 3,200 votes—about 41 percent. Braswell has 33.40 percent of the vote, and Ignacio has 24.98 percent.
In the Lee Hill District, Lori Hayes, a kennel owner, beat U.S. Army veteran Todd Rump for the Board of Supervisors seat. Both ran as independents. Hayes will replace longtime Supervisor Gary Skinner, who decided not to run again.
Hayes, the co-owner and general manager of Calypso Kennels, which has operated in Stafford County since 1990, took just over 60 percent of the votes. During the campaign, Hayes, 56, described herself as a problem-solver, and one issue she wants to tackle is growth and its impact on county residents.
Kevin Marshall ran unopposed, retaining his Berkeley District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
There were also three races for seats on the Spotsylvania School Board.
In the Berkeley District, incumbent School Board member Erin Grampp lost her seat to challenger April Gillespie, whose campaign brought in more money than any other county School Board race this year—almost $22,000. Gillespie garnered 66 percent of the vote.
Nicole Cole, a mother and financial services business owner, narrowly defeated Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputy and School Resource Officer Lawrence DiBella for the Battlefield District School Board seat vacated by Baron Braswell. Cole earned 3,954 votes to DiBella's 3,745.
In the Lee Hill District, incumbent Lisa Phelps held on to her seat by defeating challenger Rich Lieberman. Phelps finished with nearly 54 percent of the vote.
Damien Weiss, who oversaw the Courtland Elementary School polling site, said turnout “was crazy good, steady all day.”
The polling site would have “been a zoo” if not for early voting, Weiss said.
