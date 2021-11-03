Newcomer Hayes to join incumbents Yakabouski, Marshall in Spotsy; Cole wins close School Board race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Lee Hill District, Lori Hayes, a kennel owner, beat U.S. Army veteran Todd Rump for the Board of Supervisors seat. Both ran as independents. Hayes will replace longtime Supervisor Gary Skinner, who decided not to run again.

Hayes, the co-owner and general manager of Calypso Kennels, which has operated in Stafford County since 1990, took just over 60 percent of the votes. During the campaign, Hayes, 56, described herself as a problem-solver, and one issue she wants to tackle is growth and its impact on county residents.

Kevin Marshall ran unopposed, retaining his Berkeley District seat on the Board of Supervisors.

There were also three races for seats on the Spotsylvania School Board.

In the Berkeley District, incumbent School Board member Erin Grampp lost her seat to challenger April Gillespie, whose campaign brought in more money than any other county School Board race this year—almost $22,000. Gillespie garnered 66 percent of the vote.

Nicole Cole, a mother and financial services business owner, narrowly defeated Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputy and School Resource Officer Lawrence DiBella for the Battlefield District School Board seat vacated by Baron Braswell. Cole earned 3,954 votes to DiBella's 3,745.