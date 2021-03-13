Newly vaccinated taking baby steps toward getting back to normal

Pam and Walter McWhirt got both doses of the vaccine, waited two weeks for full immunity, then made a beeline to Northern Virginia to see their son’s family.
The McWhirts, who are in their 70s and are both retired Spotsylvania County educators, were thrilled to get closer to their grandchildren, ages 11 and 13, than they’ve been in the last year. They felt more at ease interacting with them—instead of staying on separate ends of a screened-in porch as they’d done on their few previous visits—but were still cautious.
“We felt more relaxed about being there with them,” she said, “but not more relaxed to the point we gave everybody hugs.”
As Fredericksburg-area residents who have been masked and isolated for a year get vaccinated and begin to go out in public again, many are taking baby steps like the McWhirts.
“I think there’s some out there who think once you’ve got the shots, that you’re good to go,” Pam McWhirt said, noting that some friends have resumed routines of eating out, getting mani-pedis or making travel plans. “But our lives have totally changed over the last year, and I’m not ready to jump back in. There’s still a lot of things we’re not doing.”
Donna Lewis of North Stafford said the same. She and her husband, Vaughn, are both in their 70s, and he got his first dose of the vaccine, got exposed to the virus, then tested positive for COVID-19. She’s always been “a worrier medically,” so there were some scary days, emotionally, and she’s grateful he never became seriously ill.
While she feels a little more comfortable being out and about, Lewis said her biggest step, post-vaccination, was shopping at Walmart in the middle of the day instead of early morning when fewer people are there.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, 100,453 vaccine doses have been administered, and 39,151 people are fully vaccinated. Across Virginia, almost one of every five residents has had at least one shot in the arm.
“This is good news. It’s forward progress, and we’re going to keep it up,” Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.
As the nation moves toward President Joe Biden’s goal of having the country mark its independence from the virus by the Fourth of July, the local health district continues to give half its weekly allotment of doses to adults 65 and older. The other half is divided among essential workers or people age 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions, according to the RAHD.
Mary Chamberlin, a public relations specialist, helps organize the lists with the local health district. In the early going, there were many people in their 70s, 80s and 90s listed, but the number is getting smaller.
“That tells me hopefully that we’ve reached a large portion of that first group [age 75-plus] and that we’re getting through quite a few of our 65-plus,” she said.
Anyone in the older age group who registered for the vaccine before Feb. 10 and hasn’t gotten an appointment should contact the local health district at rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or 540/899-4797, select 0. Those who’ve had trouble making appointments for second doses can do the same.
And, those who’ve registered but have searched and can’t find themselves on the online list should contact the state’s call center, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 877/829-4682.
More than 2.2 million Virginians have registered in the centralized system, according to the state.
The local health district is getting more than 7,100 doses a week of the two-shot vaccines and making plans for a large clinic with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials also are moving down the list of essential workers in Tier 1b and have started reaching out to those who work in food and agriculture, manufacturing and grocery stores.
Food and agriculture is a broad category that includes not just farmers, but employees at veterinary offices; workers that distribute human and animal food, pest control, seeds or fertilizer; butchers, slaughterhouse workers and pet store employees.
State officials are encouraging anyone who’s interested in getting vaccinated to register, whether they’re currently eligible or not. Those interested can do so online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or over the phone through the state’s call center at 877/829-4682.
State and local officials also remind older adults especially to answer their phones even if they don’t recognize the numbers. Calls for appointments are being made by a number of different sources, including health departments, local pharmacies or Mary Washington Healthcare.
As more people get vaccinated and enjoy that “liberating” feeling, as Jack Sulima of Spotsylvania described it, they’re discovering a new comfort zone. He’s 75 and his wife, Carolyn, is 66, and they’re thrilled to see friends and relatives again, including his 100-year-old father in Florida.
“It is like freedom, but we’re still cautious,” she said. The Sulimas plan to drive south because they’re still not comfortable flying.
Jack Sulima hasn’t had a cold in more than a year, and he usually suffers through three each winter.
“I’m sold on the whole mask concept,” he said.
His wife recalled seeing footage of people in Asia wearing masks all the time and wondering why they did so.
“Now it makes perfect sense,” she said, adding that she might keep wearing hers to the grocery store, even after everyone is vaccinated.
