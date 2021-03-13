Newly vaccinated taking baby steps toward getting back to normal

Pam and Walter McWhirt got both doses of the vaccine, waited two weeks for full immunity, then made a beeline to Northern Virginia to see their son’s family.

The McWhirts, who are in their 70s and are both retired Spotsylvania County educators, were thrilled to get closer to their grandchildren, ages 11 and 13, than they’ve been in the last year. They felt more at ease interacting with them—instead of staying on separate ends of a screened-in porch as they’d done on their few previous visits—but were still cautious.

“We felt more relaxed about being there with them,” she said, “but not more relaxed to the point we gave everybody hugs.”

As Fredericksburg-area residents who have been masked and isolated for a year get vaccinated and begin to go out in public again, many are taking baby steps like the McWhirts.

“I think there’s some out there who think once you’ve got the shots, that you’re good to go,” Pam McWhirt said, noting that some friends have resumed routines of eating out, getting mani-pedis or making travel plans. “But our lives have totally changed over the last year, and I’m not ready to jump back in. There’s still a lot of things we’re not doing.”