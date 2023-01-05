Next Generation 911 to debut in Fredericksburg Jan. 10

Next Generation 911 is coming to Fredericksburg effective Jan. 10, the Fredericksburg Police Department announced this week.

"It’s an essential move from an aging analog system that service providers are starting to abandon," said Michelle Lambert, communications manager for the Fredericksburg Police Department.

In addition to phone, NG911 will allow citizens to access emergency services via text, video and online chat—options that are helpful in situations where it might be unsafe to make a phone call.

"We will be able to securely receive photos and videos in addition to the calls and texts that we already get," Lambert said. "We will also be able to transfer calls and additional data to other agencies more efficiently."

NG911, which is a digital, internet protocol-based system, also offers better mapping and improved response time.

"Phone calls will come in to the right 911 center and there will be fewer times that we will have to transfer someone to the correct agency," Lambert said.

Fredericksburg will be joining the roughly 38% of Virginia localities that have transferred to NG911, Lambert said.

Agencies across the country are working with the National 911 Program to switch over to NG911, which will eventually be mandatory once the analog system is taken out of service.

Watch a public service announcement about NG911 at youtube.com/watch?v=V76CawHj_So.