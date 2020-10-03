Next week is deadline for submissions for 'Salute to Veterans'

Readers have just a few days left to submit photos for The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans” section, published on Veteran’s Day.

The newspaper is offering three options for photo submissions. For each one, The Free Lance–Star can accept only name, branch of service and years served.

PULL FROM PAST

If a photo of you or your loved one has been included in a previous year’s section, let us know and we’ll retrieve it. Reusing the image saves you time and reduces our workload.

Through Friday, call 540/374-5425 or email cdyson@freelancestar.com and provide the name of the veteran, branch of service and years served.

EMAIL OR SUBMIT ONLINE

Also through Friday, you can email cdyson@freelancestar.com or go to go.fredericksburg.com/HonorAVet to submit a photo and the name of the veteran, branch of service and years served. If you are submitting information for more than one veteran, please send a separate email for each person.

SUBMIT IN PERSON