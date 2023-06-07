Bicyclists soon will be able to cross the new bridge over the Potomac River between King George County and Maryland's Charles County.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said in a news release Tuesday that beginning Saturday, bicyclists will be allowed to cross the bridge from dawn to dusk on weekends and state holidays.

The new, $463 million span, officially named the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, opened in October. The new bridge was built near the original span, which opened in 1940. That structure was demolished in March.

The access is not what bicyclist groups wanted. As the new bridge was set to open last year, bike and trail groups in both states filed a lawsuit to keep the old bridge from being torn down. The attempt to block the demolition failed.

A path for pedestrians and bicyclists was part of the original plan for the new bridge, but that idea was eventually scrapped. The groups maintained that Maryland’s transportation authority promised a bike path, separated from vehicular traffic by a barrier, and used that to justify the demolition of the existing bridge.

On the new bridge, bicyclists will have to ride alongside traffic, with no separate lane, shoulder or barrier separating them from cars, trucks and tractor–trailers.

There are restrictions and precautions for cyclists.

Riders must be at least 18 or have a valid driver’s license to cross the bridge on a bike.

Before bicyclists peddle across the 1.7-mile bridge, which has a 135-foot clearance at the midpoint, they will need to push a button to activate flashing warning lights that alert drivers. The lights will flash for 10 to 15 minutes, “depending on the direction of travel,” the MDTA said.

Bicyclists are not allowed to stop on the bridge, must ride in the same direction as traffic “and should position themselves in the center of the right lane,” according to the MDTA. Also, the authority encourages vehicles “to use the left lane for the entire length of the bridge when warning lights are flashing,” according to the MDTA.

The MDTA also encourages bicyclists to ride in single file and follow the rules of the road.

Access for bicyclists will be restricted when there is heavy traffic, incidents, fog, wind and other weather issues arise.