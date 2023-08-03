The first thought John S. Nicholls had about being inducted into the National Auction Association Hall of Fame was that he’s too young for such a distinguished honor.

Last month in Oklahoma City, Nicholls became the 171st member of the Hall of Fame which recognizes an auctioneer’s commitment to the industry, the national association or the community.

When Nicholls looked at it from that perspective, the 57-year-old’s second thought was that he didn’t get there alone.

“Obviously, you’re not able to accomplish anything like this on your own,” he said, calling the Hall of Fame achievement more of a “group effort” than an individual award. “We all stand on the shoulders of others.”

His parents, Charles and the late Jean Nicholls, founded Nicholls Auction Marketing Group in 1968 when John Nicholls was 1. He followed his father into the business, then took over day-to-day operations as in 2007.

He’s company president and his father, Charles Nicholls, is 81 and continues to serve as board chairman.

The elder Nicholls is “as vibrant and passionate today about what he does in this industry” as when the business started, the younger one said.

“It’s pretty special to work beside your father and your friend every single day,” he added.

Five years ago, in a Free Lance–Star story about the company’s 50th anniversary, John Nicholls said he “fell into a well-run business that didn’t need fixing. My job was to not screw it up.”

He’s done anything but that, said Spanky Assiter, a Texas auctioneer who’s also president of the national association. The two men have been friends for years, and Assiter announced Nicholls’ induction into the Hall of Fame, which was a surprise for the Spotsylvania County man.

Nicholls checked all the boxes for the honor, given his work with his own company as well as with other major auction houses across the country, Assiter said. Nicholls has served as vice-president of the national association, spoken at “hundreds, if not thousands” of leadership classes and trainings and has won various national competitions in which auctioneers display their bid-calling skills. He’s also active at Spotswood Baptist Church and serves on several other advisory boards in the community.

“He has all the qualities and characteristics of a true gentleman and a man of distinguished honor and faith,” said Assiter during a phone interview from the Netherlands. “He’s probably one of the best-known auctioneers in the industry nationwide, I would say he’s in the top five for sure, maybe the top two or three.”

As he accepted the award, the song “Blessed” played during a slideshow of photos from Nicholls’ career, and he said the montage perfectly described his life. He vowed to continue the theme of his term as the national association’s vice-president, that to whom much is given, much is required.

Nicholls also thanked his wife, Lisa, who handles the company’s finances, his family and staff which includes three full-time employees and 12 partners who have offices across the state.

Fredericksburg is home base for the company, which focuses only on real estate auctions and has more than 350 auctions per year for Fortune 500 companies, according to a news release. The Nicholls group “tries to keep a pretty good footprint around the state,” the company president said, and also does a lot of business in Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

John Nicholls has won numerous titles and championships over the years in the auction world. He’s only the third auctioneer from Virginia to be inducted into the national Hall of Fame, joining Morris Fannon of Pennington Gap, an icon in the purebred cattle industry, and J. C. “Jake” Horney of Wytheville, a charter member of the Virginia Auctioneers Association.