There was a time when any “FXBG” sticker seen on the back of a car or in a store window came from a box in the back of Nick Bieneck’s red Ford Explorer.

In 1999, Bieneck, then a high school senior, was the first FXBG sticker salesman. He’d go door-to-door among downtown Fredericksurg businesses hawking the stickers, which were designed by his dad, Bjorn Bieneck.

The white, oval stickers came in two sizes, with “FXBG” in large black letters in the middle and “Fredericksburg, VA” underneath. In tiny letters at the bottom was the phrase “Bieneck International, Inc.”

“There was no real intention to try to copyright the phrase, it just made it look all official to us,” Nick Bieneck said.

Bieneck said the FXBG stickers were inspired by the OBX stickers that started popping up in the 1990s.

White, oval car decals bearing country initials used to be required in Europe, where countries are relatively small and drivers frequently cross borders, so they were familiar to Bjorn Bieneck, a native of Sweden.

“I was driving back to Fredericksburg from North Carolina with my dad one time, just him and me in the car,” Nick Bieneck recalled. “This was 1998–99 when the OBX stickers were all the rage and we were seeing them on cars all over the place. We were thinking that ‘Fredericksburg’ has a similar kind of sound as ‘Outer Banks.’”

Bjorn offered to design and invest in printing FXBG stickers if Nick would go around selling them.

“It was a lemonade-stand type of business,” Nick Bieneck said.

He spent his senior year of high school selling the stickers. He’d leave sample stickers and an order form, and businesses would fax in their orders — “it was very 90s,” he said.

The Made in Virginia store was the first business to place a large order, Bieneck said. The Ben Franklin store, which was located at 925 Caroline Street, also carried the stickers, as did Apple Music, where he took guitar lessons.

“It was pretty lucrative,” Bieneck said. “I think there was some charm in me being a kid and the popularity of those regional stickers. I remember once boasting to my friends that I made $800 in one week.”

He was able to save enough for a summer trip to Europe following graduating from high school.

After Bieneck left home, his brother took over selling the stickers for several years, and when he graduated, their father donated the remaining stock to the Fredericksburg Visitor’s Center.

“That was our last direct involvement,” Bieneck said. “We never copyrighted the design. The initial print had a copyright logo on it, but that didn’t hold anything.”

Today’s FXBG stickers are produced and sourced by someone else, but occasionally Bieneck still sees one of the originals with his family’s “copyright.”

The farthest afield he’s ever seen one was in Amsterdam, Holland, in 2008.

Over the years, “FXBG” has been used to refer to the city in more and more permanent ways, and it’s now part of the city’s official branding.

“It’s taken on a life of its own, and we couldn’t be prouder,” Bieneck said. “Our little impact is pretty cool.”

Bieneck now lives in Floyd, but his parents still work and live in downtown Fredericksburg.

“I’m also proud of my dad for taking a chance and creating something that has become beloved to the town he’s called home for 30 years,” Bieneck said.