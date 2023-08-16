Almost as soon as the meeting opened Tuesday, members of the King George Board of Supervisors announced they wouldn’t make a decision that night on a project that would bring 7.5 million square feet of data centers to the county.

But that didn’t stop the board from having a marathon meeting that went on until almost 2:30 the following morning.

Birchwood Power Partners wants to develop an 869-acre data center complex, to be used by Amazon, along State Route 3 near Sealston. To make that happen, the county has to rezone several parcels from agricultural to industrial, change its Comprehensive Plan and extend the borders of light industrial development to land adjacent to the Rappahannock River.

Given the magnitude of the project and its future impacts, several residents asked the supervisors to find a better way to disseminate information to the public.

When it was Gina DeBernard’s turn to comment, she told the board she’d been standing in the hallway because no seats were available. She wondered if the county might use King George High School, or a similarly larger venue.

“By far, this is more people than I’ve ever seen at any meeting ever in King George County” other than discussions held about the proposal that ultimately became the King George County Landfill.

Kathy Phillips brought a few chuckles from fatigued people when she asked the board to consider the impact of such a long meeting on residents, their work schedules and personal lives.

“I cannot go home at midnight, my husband’s gonna think I’m having an affair,” she said. “We’ve got to be able to voice our concerns, but at the same time, not wait four or five hours and go into the next day to speak.”

Early on in the 7½-hour board meeting, Chairman Richard Granger announced there would have to be another round of public hearings on the proposal because Birchwood had revised some of its proffers in response to community concerns.

Notices advertising the public hearings have to published with the correct information, Granger said. That means the board will “have another night of fun,” he told the crowd.

At least two members of the board seemed in favor of more meetings and discussions. Supervisor Cathy Binder told Charlie Payne, the attorney for Birchwood, that it would have been helpful if Birchwood had held a town hall, giving people a chance to air their questions.

“We probably should have more informational sessions before we get to this point,” she said.

Granger pointed out one discrepancy in revenue figures Birchwood presented. A chart in Payne’s PowerPoint showed that each 1 million square feet of data center space would generate about $19.5 million annually in real estate and equipment taxes in King George.

However, that figure was based on a tax rate that’s 17 cents higher than King George’s current rate. That puts the estimate off by about $2.3 million.

In addition, residents Todd and Debbie Fairfax wondered if some of the data centers might be used by the federal government and if they would be excluded from paying taxes. For months, the Fairfaxes have raised concerns during the public-comment period of board meetings about the impact of data centers.

“If the government’s not paying taxes, that dilutes things even further,” Supervisor T.C. Collins said. “I would think the county needs more negotiations before this will go forward in some form or another.”

Speakers repeatedly expressed heartfelt concerns about the impact to farmland, water and the rural way of life, but few were as blunt as Kailyn Weeks. She noted the number of data center projects requested throughout the Fredericksburg region, calling it part of a “digital corporate blitz coming for rural Virginia.”

“They’re trying to get in while the getting’s good and establish themselves before people wise up to the impacts that they’ll have on our local environment and values,” she said, adding Amazon doesn’t find King George charming or gorgeous, nor does it want to move to the area for peace and quiet as residents do. “They’re here because we have water, and lots of water, and lots of land. Land for their future projects once they get a foothold.”

While other speakers urged caution and more information, Jeff Bueche, a former member of the Board of Supervisors, said “this isn’t something that’s being ramrodded down somebody’s throat.”

He reminded the board, and fellow members Binder and Granger who served with him in 2019, that King George set its equipment tax rate for data centers at $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. Other businesses pay $3.25 per $100 of assessed value.

“The rate (for data centers) was set at a certain point to attract the exact business we’re facing right now,” Bueche said, adding the Birchwood proposal came to the board before he left office in December 2021. “It’s not that they’re asking to come to King George, we begged for this to come to King George. This is critical for future economic development.”

Bueche had left by the time Binder got a chance to speak again, and she said she wished he was still there to hear her response.

“I will tell you, I didn’t beg anybody to come here,” she said. “I just want that known.”

She added that when she voted for the tax rate in 2019 — part of a regional economic development strategy to keep localities from getting into a bidding war — she “didn’t truly understand what a data center campus is. It was just a data center.”

Payne has stressed that the campus approach includes buffers, green space and more measures to mitigate disruptions to residents. He said that’s why Birchwood revised its proffers as members of the community expressed concerns. One of the revisions is keeping the sound level under 60 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night, in accordance with the county’s noise ordinance.

“We feel very comfortable we’re going to be able to meet that standard and be a good neighbor,” Payne said.

Collins said that was good because “we don’t want to see it, hear it, smell it, no pollution.”

Payne said he’d done zoning work for 20 years and never proffered a noise standard before. “Never.”

“Well, you’re in King George,” Collins said. “Things are different.”