No shock here; this year's Thanksgiving will cost more

This won’t come as a news flash to anyone who’s been in a grocery store lately but your Thanksgiving meal is going to cost more this year than last.

An informal survey by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation shows that state consumers will pay 16% more for turkey and all the trimmings than a year ago. The Farm Bureau looks at costs across the state to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, rolls, carrots, celery, cranberries, green beans, peas, milk and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

It comes up with the average cost for 10 people and doesn’t take into account promotional sales or coupons. The information was collected before grocers started offering frozen turkeys at discounted prices.

With all that in mind, the average cost ... wait for the drumstick, er, drumroll ... is $73.91 for 10 people or $7.39 per person.

Take ham, potatoes and green beans off the table and the cost drops to $57.63, or $5.76 per person.

The statewide average increased by about $1.03 per person from 2021, but anyone who’s pushed a grocery cart recently might say it feels like prices have gone up way more than that.

However, the Farm Bureau says the survey data is consistent with current Consumer Price Index trends, which show shoppers are paying 12.4% more for groceries this year than last.

While that’s bad news for budgets, the average Thanksgiving meal in Virginia will cost less than the national average. A similar survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation shows a Thanksgiving meal (without ham, potatoes and green beans) has gone up 20% since last year.

It puts the average cost of a holiday meal for 10 at $64.05 this year compared to $53.31 last year.

While the cost of turkeys nationwide has gone up 21%, the price of other items have flown the coop across the country. Packaged stuffing, made with cubed bread crumbs, has gone up 69%; frozen pie crusts and whipping cream are up 26%.

The one exception was the price of cranberries, which has gone down 14%. Whether that’s a Thanksgiving blessing depends on your love, or hatred, of cranberry sauce. There doesn’t seem to be much middle ground.

General inflation “slashing the purchasing power of consumers” is a big reason for higher prices for Thanksgiving meals, said Roger Cryan, a chief economist with the American Farm Bureau.

He also cited supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from the virus. Not COVID-19, but avian influenza, or the bird flu, which struck some turkey flocks nationwide and created regional shortages.