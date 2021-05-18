No Stars & Stripes for Spotsylvania; Founder's Day event set for Sept. 25

Spotsylvania County will not hold its Stars & Stripes Spectacular for the second summer in a row.

The county canceled the daylong event both years because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The state restrictions have been eased recently, with Gov. Ralph Northam lifting the indoor mask mandate, adhering to the Centers for Disease Control guidance. In a May 14 news release, the governor’s office added that Virginia also will “ease all distancing and capacity restrictions” May 28.

Spotsylvania begins planning for the event in February, spokesperson Michelle McGinnis said in an email. “It takes many months of preparation to be able to pull off such a large-scale event,” she added.

According to the county, about 25,000 to 30,000 people have gathered in the courthouse area during past Stars & Stripes events.

Spotsylvania does, however, have another celebration on the calendar—the Founder’s Day event, which marks the county’s 300th anniversary.