Another no-swim advisory has been issued for a spot at the popular Lake Anna.

The Virginia Department of Health issued the advisory on Friday for the Middle North Anna Branch, from the Route 522 bridge to the Lumsden Flats at Rose Valley Drive.

There are now two no-swim areas at the 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Energy North Anna nuclear power plant and is a popular summer spot. The other area with the advisory is the Upper North Anna Branch, from the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm downstream to the Route 522 bridge.

Tests at the two locations were taken on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can appear when nitrogen and phosphorus pollution combine with warm water temperatures. The toxins can cause a skin rash, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The algae can affect people and pets alike.

Other areas of the lake also have algae blooms that are fall under acceptable levels. But this year marks the sixth straight summer algae blooms have resulted in no-swim advisories at Lake Anna. Last year the lake was added to the state’s list of impaired waterways because of the algae blooms.

The health department and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force monitor the lake and provide updates online.

The state and the Lake Anna Civic Association have been investigating causes and remedies for the lake, with one treatment test proving successful in some areas of the lake, including the Upper Pamunkey.

The association is raising funds to further treat the lake, according to the LACA website.