No-swim advisory lifted at Widewater State Park, still in place for Lake Anna areas

Lake Anna still has harmful algae blooms, but Aquia Creek is in the clear, according to the most recent samples taken from the manmade body of water.

In Stafford County, the no-swim advisory has been lifted for the swimming beach area at Widewater State Park on Aquia Creek. Samples collected on Sept. 7 showed cyanobacteria was still present but at safe levels.

The Virginia Department of Health most recently collected samples from Lake Anna on Sept. 9 and updated the harmful algae bloom map on Friday.

The updated advisory for Lake Anna shows seven areas that now have no-swim advisories in the North Anna and Pamunkey branches, from the upper to lower areas.

Three areas in the North Anna Branch have the advisories: the upper branch or the “Sandbar,” north of Holladay Bridge, and the lower area.

Four locations on the Pamunkey branch have the no-swim advisories: upper branch, below U.S. 522; upper branch tributary at Terry’s Run branch at State Route 719; upper branch tributary at Simms Point/Harris Lane; and middle branch at Dillards Bridge/Route 719.