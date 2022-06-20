Nonprofit eyes fall opening for Hope Heroes restaurant

In the past year, the Spotsylvania County nonprofit Hub of Hope has provided thousands of meals for those who lack enough to eat.

The nonprofit is expanding with a new Southern-style restaurant, which also will help provide food for those in need, according to a news release.

Spotsylvania residents Trent and Deedre’ Stinson founded Hub of Hope, which provides food for Spotsylvania children and families struggling with food insecurity.

The restaurant will be called Hope Heroes, and is being built in the Cosner’s Corner shopping center in the Massaponax area, at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Spotsylvania Parkway.

A groundbreaking for the restaurant was held earlier this month.

Krystina Hierwarter, director of communications for Hub of Hope, said they plan to open the restaurant in October or November.

Trent Stinson is looking forward to the opening.

“We are filled with great anticipation for the construction and completion of this one-of-a-kind fast-casual brand, he said in a news release. “It has been an arduous process, but we are thankful and excited that the time has finally come for everyone to be heroic. Hope Heroes is built on the business model that when you choose to eat at our restaurant, you are a local hero because when you buy a bowl, you are helping to give a bowl.”

Hub of Hope has already provided nearly 55,000 meals in its first year, working out of its facility on Southpoint Parkway.

The nonprofit said the new restaurant will help them feed even more people in need by raising money.

The group said the restaurant is not a soup kitchen, but instead “will give the community the unique opportunity to make a difference by simply eating because a significant portion of the profits will fund our mission to fight food insecurity” in the Fredericksburg region.

