Nonprofit group delivers toys to kids living in Fredericksburg-area motels

“These are things we might take for granted, but our families have to learn these skills,” Harris said. “Most come carrying reasons why they’re living homeless, so we definitely have to work on that.”

The end goal is for families to move out of the motels—which Harris said can be more costly per month than a rent or mortgage payment—and into stable housing.

Transitions 4 You has worked with landlords and local church groups and other area nonprofits, such as Ellie’s Elves, to fix up houses for clients.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Most of our transitions do come together like that because we have a lot of people that come together,” Harris said.

She said that all the families they have moved out of the motels have been able to maintain stable housing.

Harris also hopes Transitions 4 You will raise awareness in the broader community of the difficulties faced by motel families.