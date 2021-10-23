Nonprofit started by Colin Powell helping hydrate students in Caroline County

When Alma Powell visited Caroline County in 2011 to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of Caroline’s Promise she lauded, the community for sticking with the effort it started in 2001.

Caroline’s Promise is an offshoot of America’s Promise, which was founded by Gen. Colin Powell.

Powell’s wife, Alma Powell, is the board chairwoman of the organization that pledges to provide five resources to youth in the nation: caring adults, safe places, a healthy start, effective education and opportunities to serve others.

As many around the nation mourned the death of Colin Powell on Monday, Caroline’s Promise Executive Director Shermeka Baker–Latney reflected on the impact his organization has made in her community.

“It’s tear-jerking because he’s done so much,” Baker–Latney said. “They’re like family members because of the connection to Caroline’s Promise, and he’s the backbone of us having this organization.”

Alma Powell’s visit 10 years ago was her second trip to Caroline.

She told more than 150 people gathered at the Caroline Community Services Center in Milford that “you can be proud of what you do, but you have to keep doing it.”