Beginning Memorial Day weekend, some visitors to Fredericksburg’s Old Mill Park will once again pay to enter the city’s waterfront site.

“The upkeep, the maintenance, the trash collection that the city was incurring on behalf of visitors there was simply becoming too much,” said at-large City Council member Kerry Devine at last week’s meeting.

“And access to the park was becoming much more limited to city and Stafford residents,” she said.

Last week, Fredericksburg City Council voted 6–1 to resume collecting a $10-per-car or $5-per-walk-on fee from nonresidents of Fredericksburg or Stafford County at Old Mill Park. The move is intended to help mitigate overcrowding and safety concerns at the city’s waterfront attraction.

Fredericksburg Vice Mayor Charlie Frye was the sole council member to oppose the measure.

Last June, City Council passed a resolution to start collecting fees at its city park following Stafford County’s creation of a $25 parking fee for nonresidents at the Historic Port of Falmouth and its two supporting parking lots. The reasons for the fees in both jurisdictions were similar: curb trash, ease overcrowding, reduce personal property damage in surrounding neighborhoods, end parking problems and improve public safety.

Last June, Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton said residents of neighborhoods near Old Mill Park filed numerous complaints involving illegally parked vehicles on streets surrounding their homes. Layton said before the fees at the park were imposed on nonresidents last summer, his officers were writing between 20 to 100 tickets in that area every weekend.

Meanwhile, also last June, Karen Brown was telling supervisors about problems at Falmouth’s beach park, where she routinely picks up trash left behind by weekend revelers.

“The amount of litter and defilement on that beach is unreal,” she said. “I’ve been shocked at what I saw down there during the past couple of years.”

When it was all tallied up in November, Fredericksburg park director Todd Brown told City Council the amount collected from nearly 1,900 nonresidents who parked at Old Mill last summer, plus another 453 who walked into the park, totaled $20,985.

Ward 1 Council member Jason Graham said although the entrance fee at Old Mill Park has been a “touchy subject for a lot of people,” it was a step the city had to take to make the park more accessible for city and Stafford residents.

“It has been successful in what it was designed to do,” Graham said. “Our parks were in this state, especially Old Mill Park, that is why this was a necessary measure.”

The decision to exclude both city and Stafford residents from the fees was rooted in a decades-old regional agreement. Last summer, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the arrangement stems from when the Fredericksburg–Stafford Parks Authority owned and managed both riverfront parks. Greenlaw said when that authority dissolved, an agreement remained intact that exempted residents of both localities from any future fees at the two parks.

“We’re operating under that mutual agreement as far as fees are concerned,” Greenlaw said. “The other counties, we never had any kind of mutual park agreement with anybody.”

Last week, Fredericksburg budget analyst Donna Leahy told City Council the fee collections are set to start Memorial Day weekend and will continue on weekends and holidays through Labor Day weekend. She told City Council the city should collect about $31,000 during that period and the money will be applied to employee salaries and benefits, credit card fees and other charges, equipment, signage and other services provided by the city at the waterfront park.

“The city’s revenue would be applied towards these new operations as well as maintenance and improvements to Old Mill,” Leahy said. “The idea ultimately is to improve a visitor’s experience at the park.”

Meanwhile, Stafford County supervisors are expected to vote soon on whether or not to resume collecting $25 from nonresidents parking at the Historic Port of Falmouth. At the conclusion of the 2022 summer season, Stafford County officials reported they had collected $44,074 from 1,765 nonresidents who paid the parking fee between July and Labor Day.

This week, Stafford County supervisors discussed reimplementing the fees at the Historic Port of Falmouth and Aquia Landing Park this spring on weekends and holidays for the summer season. County supervisors are expected to discuss the fees and set a date for a public hearing on the topic during their upcoming meeting March 7.