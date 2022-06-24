North Stafford ham radio club takes to the airwaves

Even without the internet or a cellphone, there’s still a way to communicate with people anywhere in the world.

“I’ve spoken to people in California, Canada, all up and down the east coast,” Chris Rhoney said. “Omaha, Nebraska, twice, Colorado, Arizona, that’s just off the top of my head.”

Rhoney said those simple, short conversations he’s had with people all over the country are always professional and right to the point.

“We basically talk about our radio equipment, how our signal is reaching, events of the day, but we steer away from politics and religion,” he said.

Rhoney, who is the co-founder and the interim president of the Harbour Radio Group within the Aquia Harbour subdivision in Stafford, said amateur radio operators—or “hams”—are everyday men, women and even children who are FCC licensed to operate a home, handheld or field-based radio to communicate with other amateur radio operators across town or anywhere else in the world.

“A lot of teenagers get involved in this hobby because it’s tech,” Rhoney said. “And kids are good at tech. More than we ever were.”

Rhoney, a retired Air Force medic, helped form an Aquia Harbour group of ham radio enthusiasts following the Jan. 3 blizzard that left thousands of area residents without power or cellphone service for several days. Within the confines of the North Stafford neighborhood itself, hundreds of downed trees and power lines made traveling within the subdivision virtually impossible.

“We stood up in response to that and we’ve been growing ever since,” Rhoney said. “The possibilities for this are really kind of endless and it made a difference.”

Rhoney said the group has 28 members, with 14 of them fully licensed as operators, while others diligently work toward earning that same achievement. He said when cellphone service was knocked out in the region as a result of the January blizzard, residents of Aquia Harbour turned to him because of his volunteer experience with the county’s emergency response team, as well as his volunteer involvement with the subdivision’s own small police force.

After the blizzard moved out of the region, Rhoney and his team of radio operators coordinated many community services within Aquia Harbour, including getting wood delivered to families to burn in their fireplaces. They also helped coordinate emergency services, such as ambulances, snowplows and tow trucks when residents were in need. The group also fulfilled other requests.

“One lady was short of baby formula and had a special needs kid that was on a special formula,” Rhoney said. “We coordinated that.”

Beginning about 2 p.m. Saturday and running through Sunday, Rhoney and other members of the local amateur radio club will participate in the annual American Radio Relay League Field Day. During the national event that’s been around since 1933, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America will set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate to the public how ham radios work and how they can be a vital part of any community’s emergency services plan.

Rhoney said numerous radios and their associated equipment will be set up in the lower level ballroom of Aquia Harbour’s clubhouse. About eight antennas to carry and receive radio signals will also be carefully positioned along the back side of the clubhouse to take part in the weekend event, which has relatively simple rules.

“The idea is to contact with as many other hams as you can to practice sending emergency messages,” Rhoney said. “We have a plan to reach operators using as many bands and frequencies as possible.”

Rhoney said when contact is made with other radio operators, those in Aquia Harbour will exchange signal strength information and the location of the distant message recipient.

“That’s pretty much it, then we move on to the next one,” Rhoney said.

Rhoney said this weekend’s ham radio field day is open to the public and he hopes the event will spark an interest with some of the visitors who he hopes will consider joining the group and becoming involved in helping the community during rough times.

“So when the next disaster happens, we’ll have a cadre of people here in the Harbour equipped with radios that can show up at a certain point,” Rhoney said. “They’ll get a briefing and then disperse to areas of need under central control.”

Rhoney also hopes the national ham radio field day will help raise community awareness that the capability exists to communicate with emergency response teams and a wide range of officials within the community the next time a major storm or other event knocks out communications in the region or travel by roadway is out of the question.

“When all else fails, ham radio works,” Rhoney said. “We’ll be there to fill the breach.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

