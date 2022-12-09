North Stafford neighborhood surprised by towing rules

Residents of a town house community in North Stafford say they’re being forced to follow the rules of a homeowners’ association they don’t belong to, and it’s costing them their cars.

“Our HOA has been defunct for 20 years,” said Mike Hammond, who has lived in the same town house in the 100 block of Austin Run Boulevard for 18 years.

That hasn’t stopped some of their vehicles from being removed by a local towing company.

“We have no governing authority in our part of the neighborhood,” Hammond said. “And now they’re just showing up out of nowhere towing our vehicles?”

Tammy Trogdon, who lives on nearby Austin Court, said when she bought her home 12 years ago, the closing documents did not include an HOA. She said when cars started getting towed from her neighborhood last month, conversations with other residents living in Section Two of Austin Run all confirmed the same thing.

Hammond said the town houses he and his neighbors live in on Austin Run Boulevard, plus the homeowners on Austin Court, are all part of Section Two of a development that was built beginning in the early 1980s. Although residents of Section Two have not had an active HOA since 2005, Hammond said homeowners in Section Two are being targeted by Shanks Towing. Residents said Shanks has justified towing their cars by saying the residents are members of the Austin Run Homeowners Association.

While that nearby HOA does exist, Section Two is not part of it.

“To my understanding, they’ve dug up a decades-old contract for an HOA that no longer exists and hasn’t existed in decades,” Hammond said. “They’re now applying that contract to our vehicles and as far as I’ve seen, this is criminal activity.”

The “towing enforced” signs placed by Shanks employees in Section Two last month are labeled “Covenants for Austin Run.” Less than a block away, signs on streets within the HOA are labeled “Austin Run HOA.” Residents of the HOA are given red Austin Run HOA parking permit stickers to display on the back of their rearview mirrors. Residents of Section Two said Shanks employees told them they must display the same HOA sticker or their vehicles will be towed off the premises.

“I’ve lived there 18-plus years and we don’t have stickers,” Hammond said. “Stickers are handed out by the HOA, and we don’t have an HOA.”

It’s unclear who authorized Shanks to place the signs in Section Two. Erin Aguilar, a community manager at PMI Prince William who manages the Austin Run HOA, said the residents of Section Two are not included in the HOA she oversees.

“We manage the first two sections of townhomes on Austin Run Boulevard and we also manage Wayside Court,” Aguilar said. “The third section on Austin Run Boulevard and Austin Court are not in the Austin Run townhome association that we manage.”

Austin Court resident Carlos Arocho, who had his car towed from his parking space, said Shanks representatives told him to call Fredericksburg attorney James Hilldrup.

“That was the only name they threw out there,” Arocho said. “I spoke to his secretary and she told me they have nothing to do with it, that he’s just doing it as part of the property management.”

The Free Lance–Star’s attempts to reach the lawyer were unsuccessful.

Some residents on Austin Court believe the recent towing activity might have something to do with 111 Austin Court, a town house that was recently renovated and is listed for sale by the Re/Max Supercenter for $299,900.

Listed among the amenities of the refurbished town house is a $70 monthly HOA fee, but the town house is in the heart of Section Two, where there is no HOA. Calls to the listing agent, Scott Cleveland, were not returned.

On Wednesday, Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary said she has long feared residents of Section Two would be targeted by “someone” due to the neighborhood’s lack of an HOA, crumbling infrastructure and a lack of community funds to make basic upgrades and repairs.

“I was not surprised. I think they were targeted,” Gary said. “Someone knew they wouldn’t be able to fight back.”

Hammond said when their small community of homes was built in the early 1980s, the original homeowners of Section Two created their own HOA separate from Austin Run’s HOA. But that association dissolved in 2005 after it went bankrupt.

Terry Philipp, who has lived on Austin Court since his home was built in 1981, said nearly 20 years ago, when their former HOA director was charged with embezzlement, residents of Section Two unanimously decided they’d cut their own grass and take care of the community common areas without the oversight of a formal association that required monthly dues.

“We all said no,” Philipp said.

So late last month, Philipp was surprised when his red Ford Ranger truck was towed away by Shanks. For the last 10 years, Philipp said his truck has sat mostly idle in the parking space that’s permanently assigned to his house.

“I haven’t even called them to get it back,” Philipp said. “I want it back intact. I had stuff in the back of that truck and I had tools in the front seat.”

Hammond said problems with the tow company began Nov. 4, when he said Shanks employees came into the neighborhood and placed “towing enforced” signs in the parking lot that serves his cluster of town houses, as well as signs at the top of the hill where Austin Court begins.

Hammond said he reached out to the towing company to learn more about the intent of the signs, but said he did not receive an informative response.

“They were very nasty on the phone,” Hammond said. “They said ‘we have the authority to tow in your neighborhood and we’re going to start enforcing it.’”

Hammond said nothing happened after that call until Nov. 25, when Shanks employees returned to Section Two and placed flyers on vehicles warning residents they were subject to a tow based on “documents duly recorded in the (Stafford) Clerk’s office” that are dated 1973 and 1980. The notice also “requires” private property owners to “maintain the premises and the improvements in a satisfactory manner.”

“They can’t pick and choose what parts of this document they can enforce and what parts they don’t want to,” Hammond said. “They can shut down the whole neighborhood if we let them.”

Three days after Shanks placed the notices, Hammond said an “organized operation” of multiple tow trucks converged on Austin Court in the early evening to tow seven vehicles away.

On Nov. 28, residents said seven cars on Austin Court were taken at once and residents were asked to pay anywhere from $165 to $430 for their return.

Joanne Fearnow was one of the first residents of Austin Court to see the beginning of the towing operation. Her own car was spared that night, but she said she saw the first vehicle on the hook.

“They literally dragged a car down the road,” Fearnow said. “The wheels weren’t even turning, they were just dragging it.”

Fearnow said she called Shanks, whose dispatcher first told her to call Aguilar, the neighboring HOA manager, but later in the conversation told her to call Hilldrup, the local lawyer. Fearnow said she pleaded with the dispatcher to hold off with the towing of her neighbors’ cars until things could be cleared up in the morning.

“Maybe an hour and a half later, they were back,” Fearnow said. “ “The next day, I called Hilldrup’s office and spoke to his secretary and they wouldn’t put me though to him.”

Numerous attempts to reach Shanks Towing to learn who authorized the company to tow vehicles in Section Two were unsuccessful.

Gary said she couldn’t get an answer from Shanks, either. She said she called the towing company twice and was then referred to Cleveland or Hilldrup, who did not return her calls. The Free Lance–Star’s calls to Hilldrup also weren’t returned.

In the meantime, Gary said she’s briefed county officials and members of the county’s towing advisory board on her concerns.

“They’re contacting Shanks and looking into it,” Gary said. “They are gathering additional information.”

Section Two residents had a community meeting Friday to air their grievances with Stafford Deputy Capt. Lee Peters. Peters is a member of the county’s towing advisory board.