North Stafford residents say quarry expansion will adversely impact their neighborhood

Glenn Cobb, Vulcan’s Stafford plant manager of government affairs and community relations, said in an email he favors reducing some of the proposed evening hours for plant operations. Cobb also said cement powder used in the mixing process will be delivered and stored in a closed system, along with the sand and rock used in the process.

“Any particulate is captured in the process and mixed back into the product, it does not go out into the air,” wrote Cobb. “We also have a wet suppression system that keeps stockpiles damp to prevent dust.”

Denise Davis Smith, who lives on a 55-acre farm in the 700 block of Garrisonville Road, said existing noise from the facility is already intolerable, and expanding mining operations will only make matters worse.

“I get the noise up front by [Route] 610 from the trucks, I get the noise from the rock crushers in the back, I get the noise from the blasts on the other side, and all of that reverberates right into my house,” said Smith. “It’s the rock crushers. It almost sounds like a train going over rough tracks.”

Cobb wrote production at the plant is “totally driven by demand,” and said the results of a sound study of the facility will soon be made public.