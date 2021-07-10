North Stafford residents say quarry expansion will adversely impact their neighborhood

A proposal to expand operations and build a concrete mixing plant at North Stafford’s Vulcan Materials quarry is raising concerns among some nearby residents who say the expansion will bring more trucks, noise and dirt to their suburban neighborhood.
“The whole thing is nothing but a disaster,” said Jeff Eastland of Toluca Road. “The dust from that cement plant is going to affect everybody’s health, not to mention the extra trucks and everything else that they are doing.”
Eastland and his wife, Elena Prokos, have lived on their 7-acre farm just west of the quarry since 1999. One of Eastland’s concerns with the new mixing plant is its possible impact on the small pond on his property that is brimming with vegetation and wildlife.
Eastland said the mixing plant, which could operate for up to 14 hours a day under the pending request, would not only emit excessive noise and bring additional truck traffic to the area, but he believes clouds of cement dust from the plant could drift over his pond.
“The pond is rain-fed, and I’m concerned about adding the cement plant,” said Eastland. “They’re proposing moving the creek. They’re going to disturb existing wetlands, not to mention cutting down trees.”
County officials said the redirection of a creek around the perimeter of the quarry was first approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 11 years ago, and part of that work includes rerouting a creek though pipe versus an open-air channel.
Glenn Cobb, Vulcan’s Stafford plant manager of government affairs and community relations, said in an email he favors reducing some of the proposed evening hours for plant operations. Cobb also said cement powder used in the mixing process will be delivered and stored in a closed system, along with the sand and rock used in the process.
“Any particulate is captured in the process and mixed back into the product, it does not go out into the air,” wrote Cobb. “We also have a wet suppression system that keeps stockpiles damp to prevent dust.”
Denise Davis Smith, who lives on a 55-acre farm in the 700 block of Garrisonville Road, said existing noise from the facility is already intolerable, and expanding mining operations will only make matters worse.
“I get the noise up front by [Route] 610 from the trucks, I get the noise from the rock crushers in the back, I get the noise from the blasts on the other side, and all of that reverberates right into my house,” said Smith. “It’s the rock crushers. It almost sounds like a train going over rough tracks.”
Cobb wrote production at the plant is “totally driven by demand,” and said the results of a sound study of the facility will soon be made public.
But Lori Rys, who lives on Jody Court, called the sound study “disingenuous,” and said the general operating noise at the facility recently “decreased dramatically,” only after the county Planning Commission asked Vulcan to conduct a noise study.
“Vulcan can say they are a certain decibel loud, however, they only must adhere to the [Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy] regulations, which are 79 decibels daytime and 72 decibels nighttime,” said Rys.
Although 79 decibels is about the same level of sound emitted by a vacuum cleaner, Rys said living with that level of sound around the clock is disturbing.
“That’s incredibly loud,” said Rys.
Vulcan’s latest request being considered by the Planning Commission includes a rezoning of 23 agricultural acres near the terminus of Dun Rovin Lane to expand quarry operations, and a new concrete manufacturing plant on a parcel along Vulcan Quarry Road. County officials said they will use Vulcan’s latest request as an opportunity to help improve the area in and around quarry.
Bart Randall, planning commissioner for the Garrisonville District, said before Vulcan’s latest proposal leaves the Planning Commission and heads to county supervisors, the commission will look for ways to help mitigate any noise, environmental, water or air concerns through stricter conditions and proffers.
“The county doesn’t always get that second bite of the apple for the entire project, including proffers and conditions,” said Randall. “Whether we recommend to approve it or not, our job will be to work on the new conditions and the new proffers … To put together the best plan for what we believe is best for the county.”
Although the proposed mine expansion will be 2,800 feet away from busy Garrisonville Road, it will be only 650 feet from the rear doors of some residential homes in the Eastern View subdivision. Rys believes county supervisors considered the impacts mine operations would have on that neighborhood when they approved an ordinance in 1988 that prohibited mining on the Pollard tract, land that is included in the expansion request.
“That Pollard tract is our safe zone, and it was never supposed to be quarried,” said Rys. “It was supposed to be only used for things that didn’t cause noise—non-mining activities.”
Since 1978, Vulcan has operated its 600-acre Stafford complex just over a mile north of North Stafford High School. The mining company has approached the county on numerous occasions over those 43 years to request new proffers or conditions as their site evolved.
In addition to the latest quarry expansion concerns raised by area residents, all Stafford residents can expect to be impacted by Vulcan quarry operations in the years to come.
The county’s January 2018 public works master plan reports the county will need an additional drinking water reservoir by 2045, and the deep pit owned by Vulcan is being eyed as a solution.
Vulcan was originally scheduled to release the Hampton Pit to the county in 2035 to serve as a backup reservoir, but Vulcan and the county are discussing options to continue mining the pit through 2055.
“That may not work for the county, but more research will need to be done,” said Randall, who said he plans to ask Vulcan to provide the county a detailed report on the status of county water supplies and reservoirs in 2040 to determine if additional reservoir space is needed for Stafford’s population growth.
In the meantime, the Planning Commission may vote on Vulcan’s expansion request later this month, but that decision could get pushed back as late as Aug. 20, with county supervisors making their final decision on the matter later this year.
“There comes a time to say enough is enough, and I believe we’re way past that point,” said Smith.
