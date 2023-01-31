North Stafford towing incident rooted in decades-old covenants

Just over two months ago, eight cars belonging to residents of a North Stafford town house community were towed away. A county official believes the vehicles were removed in part because of convenants that were bound to the properties when the neighborhood was first developed in the 1970s.

“Our HOA has been defunct for 20 years,” said Mike Hammond, who has lived on Austin Run Boulevard for 18 years. “We have no governing authority in our part of the neighborhood and now they’re just showing up out of nowhere towing our vehicles?”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen said covenants — usually attached to a parcel as an agreement between two or more parties — always “come with a potential that they will be enforced.” But Olsen said he’s never run across a case quite like this.

“It’s very unusual,” Olsen said. “This is the first case that I’ve heard of where covenants were not enforced by a homeowners association.”

But that’s what happened Nov. 28, when residents of the neighborhood tried to keep Shanks Towing from hauling away eight vehicles.

“They literally dragged a car down the road,” said resident Joanne Fearnow shortly after the incident. “The wheels weren’t even turning, they were just dragging it.”

Fellow resident Carlos Arocho said Shanks representatives told him to contact Fredericksburg attorney James Hilldrup if he had any questions. Other neighbors were given similar advice, but nobody was able to reach the lawyer, they said.

Hilldrup also declined to speak about the incident with The Free Lance–Star.

“As an attorney I cannot discuss a client’s business or any matters concerning that client,” Hilldrup wrote. “This is per the Virginia code of ethics under which I must operate.”

Residents believe the basis for the towing is found somewhere in the land covenants for the town house community, which are dated 1973 and 1980. It states the covenants expire in 20 years, but automatically renew every 10 years. The covenants also say: “any owner shall have the right to enforce all restrictions, conditions, covenants, reservations, liens and charges.” Those same words were found on flyers Shanks employees left on neighborhood vehicles before they were removed.

Austin Court resident Tammy Trogdon said whoever initiated the towing was acting on only select aspects of the covenants. Her review of the 50-year-old documents revealed a clause that requires residents be given proper notification of any action, and 66% of the residents must agree on an issue before any action is taken on private property.

“I’ve gone to all the owners, even the owners who rent to people,” Trogdon said. “None of the owners in this section were approached or asked about this, and there was obviously not a vote.”

Residents called the Stafford Sheriff’s Office to report the Nov. 28 incident, and less than two weeks later, county deputies served two search warrants on Shanks Towing. Deputies seized the vehicles, which were later turned over as evidence to the commonwealth’s attorney office.

Late last week, Olsen said his investigation showed the towing company did not commit a crime, but acted at the behest of one Austin Run resident who told Shanks they had a “legal basis” to hook up the cars.

Matt Young, an attorney at EKKO Title of Fredericksburg, said usually if a property owner believes covenants are being violated, and if they have the resources, they could hire an attorney and take the matter to court, where a judge would rule on the case.

“Most covenants and restrictions that I see don’t give property owners unilateral authority to act on someone else’s property,” Young said. “That would be very surprising to me.”

Olsen said although his investigation revealed Shanks Towing did nothing criminal, the towing company acted at the request of a resident who provided the towing company the “opinion of an attorney” who determined there was a “legal and legitimate” basis to tow cars from the property that they felt were not complying with 50-year-old covenants.

“From the perspective of a criminal case, (Shanks) had a legitimate basis on which to believe that they were authorized to do it,” Olsen said. “They were told and provided evidence that the residents could enforce the covenants in that way. That’s why (Shanks) couldn’t be charged criminally.”

Hammond said he was not surprised that the order to tow the vehicles came from a higher authority than the dispatcher at the towing company.

“None of us thought Shanks was the instigator of this,” Hammond said. “We knew that they were being used as a tool or a weapon for the actual bad guys calling the shots. They were obviously being manipulated by someone who was a lot smarter than they were.”

Although it’s unclear what specific clause within the text of the covenants the tow truck drivers were directed by the attorney to enforce, with the exception of one vehicle that had “Farm Use” tags displayed, Hammond believes the tow truck operators targeted vehicles with expired license plates or expired inspection stickers.

Austin Court resident Tina Foster, who is retired and on a fixed income, had big plans for Christmas on Nov. 28, but said she had to pay $240 to get her car back from Shanks after it was pulled from her parking spot for expired tags.

“Some of the plans I had were gifting my granddaughter, and I had to go to the community,” Foster said. “Thank goodness there were a couple of churches who helped me out.”

Residents suspect the events leading up to the Nov. 28 towing incident began at 111 Austin Court, a town home that was recently renovated and sold for $305,000. Listed among the home’s amenities was a $70 monthly HOA fee in a neighborhood that doesn’t have an HOA.

Sheriff’s investigators previously said the contract Shanks Towing used to initiate its towing operation originated with River Potomac of King George County, the owners of the recently renovated town house. The company is managed by real estate agent Joseph Scott Cleveland, who told The Free Lance–Star his intentions when he initiated the towing contract were “to ensure the covenants were enforced as I read them when I bought my property.”

Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary said old covenants need a closer look to help prevent events like the Austin Run towing incident from happening again.

“There are some laws that need to change at the state level,” Gary said. “I’ve already started having those conversations to bring that legislation next year.”

In mid-January, Del. Alphonso Lopez, D–Arlington, introduced House Bill 1218, in which any consumer aggrieved by the actions of a tow truck driver for alleged violations of a variety of state laws may file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Counsel of the Office of the Attorney General for action.

Residents say no cars have been towed from the neighborhood since Nov. 28, but Trogdon said she doesn’t plan to wait for the outcome of Lopez’s proposed legislation. She said she will soon file a detailed formal complaint on the towing incident with Attorney General Jason Miyares, the State Corporation Commission, the Virginia Bar Association and the National Association of Realtors.

“Maybe I’ll get some results for my neighborhood, because nobody wants to own up to it and make things right,” Trogdon said. “This has impacted a lot of people and it’s a shame this has happened.”

In the meantime, Olsen said residents of the town house community are still not out of options if they want to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the removal of their vehicles.

“If mistakes were made along the way, the people who have been harmed may have a cause of action,” Olsen said.