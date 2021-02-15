Northern Neck broadband project gets more funding

“Access to reliable internet is more critical now than ever,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We’re optimistic about how much these efforts could help communities here in our home state.”

The most recent grant came from federal broadband funds, and the project also received $10.3 million last month from the first round of Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, or VATI, grants. The Northern Neck funding was part of $29.6 million designated to bring better connectivity to an estimated half a million residents of Virginia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This project is incredibly exciting and will lead to universal coverage in a huge portion of the commonwealth that has been left behind for too long,” said Evan Feinman, chief broadband advisor for Gov. Ralph Northam.

Those involved hailed what Jimmy Carr, CEO for All Points Broadband, described as “a new model for bringing fiber-optic broadband to communities that have been passed over.” He said his company plans to start construction on the project later this year and will work with its partners to finalized Phase II efforts.

Carr said the broadband company is looking for opportunities to partner with other jurisdictions to expand the effort.