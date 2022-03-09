Northern Neck health district gets grant to help cover more volunteer training, equipment

Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County and other localities in the Northern Neck, has received a grant to help medical volunteers support their communities during COVID-19 and other crises.

The health district received $10,000 from the National Association of County and City Health Officials as part of the 2022 Medical Reserve Corps Operational Readiness Awards. The Three Rivers group is one of 129 MRC units nationwide to earn $5,000 or $10,000 grants to build or strengthen response efforts.

Three Rivers “was beyond excited to receive the notice of award,” said Brenden Rivenbark, the district’s chief operating officer. It will use the money to expand CPR training of volunteers and to improve mobile equipment used for COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics as well as public health promotions.

Rivenbark praised those who planned local efforts, including Matt Carpentier, emergency preparedness coordinator, and Eric Thomas, MRC coordinator, as well as those who put those actions into place.

“Three Rivers Health District recognizes the extraordinary work of our volunteers and extends our sincere gratitude for the countless hours spent supporting the residents of the district prior to, and during, our COVID-19 response,” Rivenbark said.

Members of the Medical Reserve Corps have long been a part of local health districts, but their activity level increased during the pandemic. Throughout the state, including the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, MRC volunteers have helped with behind-the-scenes logistical tasks for large-scale events.

Locally, they’ve assisted with registration, traffic and screening at COVID-19 testing clinics throughout the region since the pandemic began. In April 2020, MRC volunteers set up stations in the parking lot outside the Virginia Department of Health offices in Fredericksburg to show workers from long-term care facilities how to be properly fitted with N95 respirator masks. Some of the nurses and aides in assisted living facilities and nursing homes wore only surgical masks and had never been fitted for the N95s, which provide a tighter fit designed to keep out any aerosolized droplets.

The medical volunteers also served as “infection prevention ambassadors” who made sure voters kept their distance from one another during primaries and elections. Those with medical backgrounds also helped area health departments keep clinic operations running while staff members focused on virus issues or manned phones in the district’s call center, said Allison Balmes–John, RAHD spokesperson.

MRC volunteers also gathered twice weekly at the Colonial Beach Community Center to help put on a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in association with the Guadalupe Free Clinic of Colonial Beach. The clinic provides free medical care for Westmoreland residents who don’t have insurance, and when vaccines became available, Director Lance Carrington jumped at the chance to offer them locally.

But it was more than the volunteers at the Guadalupe clinic could handle, so Colonial Beach officials, along with MRC members and anyone else who wanted to be involved, provided manpower, supplies, food for the workers and even gravel for the driveway that leads off the property.

“Everything about this is volunteer,” Mike Cabrey, the town’s vice mayor, said in May 2021. “They’ve all decided they want to part of the solution.”

The Rappahannock Area Health District established the first Medical Reserve Corps in the state 20 years ago. In the days after 9/11, there was a threat of anthrax being sent through the mail and the local health district had to shift its focus from clinics and public-safety campaigns to responding to health-related emergencies.

Two key officials at the time—Dr. Donald Stern, director, and Joe Saitta, bioterrorism coordinator—led the effort in 2002 and came out of retirement to lead the health district’s pandemic response.

MRC volunteers began helping with seasonal flu-shot clinics, which used to be their busiest event in the days before COVID. Flu clinics provided the conceptual basis for drive-thru COVID-19 tests and large-scale vaccination sites that later were put in place.

The Three Rivers Health District, which covers 10 counties from the Northern Neck into the Middle Peninsula, has 322 MRC volunteers, Rivenbark said. In addition to their efforts during the pandemic, the volunteers also help with health education, provide clinical services to at-risk populations when there are staff shortages, support outbreak response and enhance the district’s emergency planning.

They are among 22 MRC groups in Virginia and part of a national network of about 200,000 volunteers in 800 communities, according to the National Association of County and Health Officials. In 2020, the volunteers gave about 840,000 hours of service which resulted in a workforce savings of almost $24 million, the national group reported.

During the two years of the pandemic, the volunteers have given almost 3 million hours in response efforts and “the numbers continue to grow,” according to a press release.

More information about the volunteer group is available at vdh.virginia.gov/mrc.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.