Northern Neck localities get $10 million broadband grant

A $10.3 million state grant that will provide the first phase of fiber-to-the-home broadband in the underserved Northern Neck is being hailed as a game-changer for businesses and a much-needed boost for residents who’ve tried—often with frustrating results—to do their jobs and schoolwork from home during the pandemic.
State officials last week announced the first round of Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, or VATI, grants that total $29.6 million and are part of an ongoing effort to bring high-speed internet to an estimated half a million state residents who don’t have it. The Northern Neck project impacts 5,000 residents and 31 businesses. It’s one of five grant recipients statewide and is receiving more than one-third of the first-round pot of money for its gigabit-capable regional network.
“The impact of the Northern Neck broadband project will be substantial for [current] and future businesses of King George and the Northern Neck region,” said Nick Minor, director of economic development and tourism for King George. “The fact that it’s fiber-optics gives these businesses the ability to compete with just about anyone. It truly is a game-changing project.”
The partnership has brought a lot of people to the table. It includes officials from King George, Westmoreland, Northumberland and Richmond counties; the Northern Neck Planning District Commission; All Points Broadband; Dominion Energy Virginia and the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative.
The plan is for electric companies to use existing right-of-way easements—on power lines used for phone access—to lay 217 miles of what’s known as “middle line” fiber. Then, All Points Broadband will put down the “last mile” fiber to reach homes that aren’t in densely populated areas.
The group is “pioneering a new model for bringing fiber-optic broadband to communities that have been passed over,” said Jimmy Carr, CEO for All Points Broadband.
Dominion said it was “thrilled to help enable this breakthrough,” according to Joe Woomer, one of the energy company’s vice president. “With so many Virginians working and learning from home, there is a tremendous need for access to reliable internet.”
Brad Hicks, the president of the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative agreed, adding that “bridging the digital divide is a complex challenge, and we have to think big.”
Getting the grant, and bringing the first phase of the project closer to fruition, is “a testament to the hard work of our entire region,” said Jerry Davis, executive director of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission. He also credited the consistent support from the Department of Housing and Community Development, which will administer the grant money.
The broadband initiative is “probably the single most important project” that the Richmond County Board of Supervisors has undertaken in recent years, said Lee Sanders, board chairman. Like officials from other counties, he said he was excited to work with the team of partners to bring “100 percent broadband coverage” throughout the locality, which has Warsaw as its county seat.
Annie Cupka, chairwoman of the King George Board of Supervisors, said she looked forward to more public–private partnerships to achieve connectivity “as that certainly seems to be the model the commonwealth is prioritizing to achieve its goal of universal broadband in under 10 years.”
In Westmoreland, County Administrator Norm Risavi already has heard from residents excited about the project. Like King George, Westmoreland has tried other initiatives that didn’t pan out, and “we feel this offers the best opportunity to be able to reach out to these folks who are in sort of no man’s land, who are not receiving any kind of service other than a satellite,” he said.
The lack of service has been especially noticeable in the wake of COVID-19. More workers are telecommuting from home and trying to help their children with online schoolwork. In addition, Westmoreland has more than 2,000 residences used as second homes, and a lot of their owners have opted to ride out the pandemic there, Risavi said, away from congestion and even higher rates of the virus.
“It’s almost like it’s the summer months, when a lot of people are here,” he said.
No doubt, they’ve noticed the same connectivity problems as King George residents who have wondered in recent years when the rural areas of Virginia will join the 21st century, at least in terms of internet connections.
Last summer, Kimberly Sekely described her family’s move four years ago into The Meadows community and “a lovely home on 11 acres. The only downside is the lack of internet access,” she said, adding that she and her neighbors have no options other than Wi-Fi hotspots with capped data limits.
After COVID-19 struck, she decided to change careers and attend nursing school.
“Trying to manage online courses has been an absolute nightmare,” she said in an email to the King George Board of Supervisors in July. “I have had to take my laptop to the [Smoot Memorial] Library in order to take my exams. I can only imagine parents who were attempting distance learning with their children.”
Residents in the four Northern Neck counties can visit fiber.allpointsbroadband.com to register their location and determine if they are in the project’s first phase. The timeframe and plans for the second phase of the regional project will be announced in coming months.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425