Northern Neck localities get $10 million broadband grant

Annie Cupka, chairwoman of the King George Board of Supervisors, said she looked forward to more public–private partnerships to achieve connectivity “as that certainly seems to be the model the commonwealth is prioritizing to achieve its goal of universal broadband in under 10 years.”

In Westmoreland, County Administrator Norm Risavi already has heard from residents excited about the project. Like King George, Westmoreland has tried other initiatives that didn’t pan out, and “we feel this offers the best opportunity to be able to reach out to these folks who are in sort of no man’s land, who are not receiving any kind of service other than a satellite,” he said.

The lack of service has been especially noticeable in the wake of COVID-19. More workers are telecommuting from home and trying to help their children with online schoolwork. In addition, Westmoreland has more than 2,000 residences used as second homes, and a lot of their owners have opted to ride out the pandemic there, Risavi said, away from congestion and even higher rates of the virus.

“It’s almost like it’s the summer months, when a lot of people are here,” he said.