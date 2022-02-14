Northern Virginia man arrested after seven-hour standoff in Stafford

A Burke man was taken into custody following a seven-hour standoff that ended Monday morning in North Stafford, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident began at 11 p.m. Sunday when deputies went to Garrison Woods Apartments for a reported disturbance. Kimmitz said the investigation indicated that following an argument, a woman, her 11-year-old child and a dog were assaulted. Neither the people nor the dog were seriously injured, he said.

The woman and her children left the residence and called police. As deputies began arriving, a man barricaded himself in the apartment.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Steven Obajolu. Kimmitz said Obajolu was already wanted by Virginia State Police for a sex offender registry violation and by Alexandria authorities for a felony probation violation, Kimmitz said.

Obajolu repeatedly refused to come outside after being contacted by deputies, saying he had a firearm and would not go back to jail, the Sheriff's Office spokesman said. The SWAT team broke through the front door using an armored vehicle to send a robot into the home, and drones were flown into the house through windows.

Kimmitz said the suspect eventually threw the robot and a drone out of a window, damaging the equipment.

According to Kimmitz, authorities deployed tear gas in the apartment shortly before 6 a.m. After a second dose was administered about 20 minutes later, the suspect came out of the home. His eyes were flushed out at the scene before he was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Obajolu was charged in Stafford with unlawful entry, two counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and animal cruelty.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.