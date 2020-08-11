NOTICE TO SUBSCRIBERS: Newspaper delivery may be delayed on Tuesday

Due to unexpected production issues, delivery of Tuesday's Free Lance-Star may be delayed in some areas.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Due to unexpected production issues, delivery of Tuesday's Free Lance-Star may be delayed in some areas.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Fredericksburg-area movie lovers will finally have a chance to see stars on the silver screen when Paragon Theaters Village 12, behind Spotsyl…
Terri Schantz, one of the first three people in the Fredericksburg area to be diagnosed with COVID-19, will deal with its long-term effects the rest of her life.
Local COVID-19 cases up by 57 between Wednesday and Thursday; the majority of new cases are in Spotsylvania County.
Four people have been charged in connection with a video that showed them killing goats on a property in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.
Owners of a sprawling, formally wooded lot being cleared on Garrisonville Road, say three new restaurants and a state-of-the art car wash are coming to the property soon.
Latest document says county will not enact any new regs on carrying firearms in public places, as newly allowed by Democrat-led General Assembly.
Controversial actions taken by police during the early days of the social justice protests in Fredericksburg were justified and carried out ac…
A 35-year-old man was critically injured Thursday morning when he was stabbed multiple times during a dispute over a woman, police said.
Three long-term care facilities in the Fredericksburg region have had outbreaks of COVID-19 that led to deaths.
Doris Buffett, sister of billionaire Warren Buffett and local philanthropist, has died, according to published reports.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.