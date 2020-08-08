Nurse is a Hometown Hero for creating 'take-what-you-need' pantry at Mary Washington Hospital

Mason, a mother of two, said she thinks the real heroes here are the people who donate items and time to the pantry.

“When we first got it started, we went to our human resources department and submitted the idea of having staffers and others interested donate items,” said Mason. “They put something up on our hospital home page, and a flier was made and distributed suggesting items to donate. Now that summer has come, we’re seeing some fresh produce come in, items grown in people’s gardens, and that’s really neat.”

Other items that frequently show up are snacks and toiletries. The pantry often is filled with basics like soap, toothpaste and whatever people who’ve worked long shifts at the hospital don’t have time to shop for.

“There are plenty of people who come through and take advantage of the pantry who are now in single-income families because of the virus,” said Mason. “There are also others who have lost a loved one and are facing different financial realities, and staffers who aren’t working the number of hours they once did.”

Mason said friends reach out to her to suggest items for the pantry. Some show up with a monthly infusion of items from a department store, and some local business people bring in items they’ve collected in their own food drives. Others donate money.