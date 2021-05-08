Nurse treats patients like family as she helps women become mothers

All that happened more than six years ago, and the nurse who helped the mom through the scary time has watched on Facebook as Mollie has reached various milestones and started kindergarten. Eye also followed family adventures with Mollie and her three older siblings, and Mollie’s parents have kept up with Eye and her activities.

Javinsky, who also works at the hospital in radiation oncology, tries to find the words to describe the birth experience of her fourth child. She thinks about all the people around her—the nurses, doctors, phlebotomists, ultrasound techs and cleaning staff—who made such a difference just by doing their jobs.

She especially considers the nurse who became her friend.

“I wonder if Tammy truly realizes the difference she makes every day with her positive, happy, outgoing personality,” Javinsky said. “Does she realize that while she is delivering excellent care she is healing hearts, calming worries and comforting patients and their families?”

Eye would say it’s all part of a job that seems tailor-made for her skill set and personality.

“I absolutely love what I do. I love bringing life into the world,” she said. “I love handing women their babies. It’s the most special gift that a woman will ever have in her whole entire life.”