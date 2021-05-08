Nurse treats patients like family as she helps women become mothers

When Robin Javinsky was confined to a hospital bed for 11 weeks, the medical staff around her did everything they could to calm her fears and keep her and her unborn daughter safe.
Complications continued, and Javinsky eventually needed an emergency C-section. Her husband wasn’t allowed in the operating room because she had to be put under for the surgery.
Javinsky was scared for her baby. She started to cry. Tammy Eye, one of the nurses in Mary Washington Hospital’s labor and delivery department, came to her bedside. Throughout Javinsky’s lengthy ordeal, Eye always had “a huge smile, a great conversation and made me feel like I was the most important person to her that day,” Javinsky said.
The moment Javinsky dreaded the most was no different. Nurse Eye went into the operating room with her, more for emotional than medical support. She sat beside her, held her hand and spoke soothing words of comfort.
The nurse believes that people under anesthesia can hear what’s happening around them, so Eye repeatedly whispered that she was right there with Javinsky, that things were going to be OK, that she was surrounded by people who would take care of her and the baby.
“I fell asleep knowing that the room was filled with love,” Javinsky said.
She woke up to discover that little Mollie Jane would have to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit—five weeks, as it turned out.
All that happened more than six years ago, and the nurse who helped the mom through the scary time has watched on Facebook as Mollie has reached various milestones and started kindergarten. Eye also followed family adventures with Mollie and her three older siblings, and Mollie’s parents have kept up with Eye and her activities.
Javinsky, who also works at the hospital in radiation oncology, tries to find the words to describe the birth experience of her fourth child. She thinks about all the people around her—the nurses, doctors, phlebotomists, ultrasound techs and cleaning staff—who made such a difference just by doing their jobs.
She especially considers the nurse who became her friend.
“I wonder if Tammy truly realizes the difference she makes every day with her positive, happy, outgoing personality,” Javinsky said. “Does she realize that while she is delivering excellent care she is healing hearts, calming worries and comforting patients and their families?”
Eye would say it’s all part of a job that seems tailor-made for her skill set and personality.
“I absolutely love what I do. I love bringing life into the world,” she said. “I love handing women their babies. It’s the most special gift that a woman will ever have in her whole entire life.”
Anyone who knows Eye wouldn’t be surprised to hear that she started crying when she said that last part. She does the same in the delivery room, shedding tears of joy along with new parents. Sadly, she’s also shed some tears of sorrow.
But even then, the Spotsylvania County resident has tried to focus on the principle that motivates her as a nurse.
“I try to treat patients like they’re my own family,” she said.
‘SHE LOVES TO TALK’
Tammy Eye is among those being doubly honored on Mother’s Day, which also falls during the middle of National Nurses Week, celebrated May 6–12 this year. To recognize the work of those who have continued to help bring new life into the world, care for others and put their own lives on the line as COVID-19 changed the world around them, The Free Lance–Star is publishing a special section called “Honoring Our Local Nurses.”
The section profiles 11 nurses who work in public health and hospitals, Hospice and home health. They were selected from more than 300 nominations submitted by the public.
Eye has already been recognized for her penchant to go above and beyond. She’s one of only two nurses who have received the Daisy Award, a recognition for nurses, twice since Mary Washington Healthcare—which operates Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital—instituted the program in 2011.
Nurses are nominated by patients for the “superhuman work” they do wherever they practice and in whatever role they serve throughout their careers, according to the foundation that created the honor.
“She’s a hard worker, she manages the unit great when she’s in charge, but she loves the patient care,” said Ann Weed, Eye’s supervisor and the nurse manager in Labor and Delivery. “She bonds easily with patients, she is able to speak to them on their own individual level wherever they’re at as far as their experience goes, and she loves to talk. The patients love that.”
Eye was in Mary Washington Hospital, delivering her second child, when the nurse tending to her discovered her warm personality. As the two talked and Eye mentioned she also was a nurse—who at the time was employed in a doctor’s office after spending a year working in a nursing home—the Labor and Delivery nurse suggested Eye apply for a position there.
About four months later, in June 2002, Eye was hired.
‘A JOYOUS TIME’
As soon as patients enter the unit, Eye introduces herself and asks the mom-to-be about her and the baby. What’s the theme of the nursery? What’s the baby’s name? What does she do for a living? As time goes on—and the pain of labor progresses—she asks about where the couple met or other aspects of their lives.
Sometimes she mentions her own children and how she can’t wait to be a grandma. Then she laughs and says she’s not rushing anyone because Lauren is 21, Austin is 19 and Landon, 15.
“I think just getting to know who they are and where they’re from kind of takes their mind off what’s going on pain-wise,” Eye said.
When it’s time to deliver the baby and the doctor comes into the room, Eye helps the woman count as she makes her final pushes. She rubs the patient’s leg and tells her what a great job she’s doing.
Once the baby arrives, she helps the infant get out its first cry and the mom have the vital skin-to-skin contact. Eye congratulates the new parents and offers the baby birthday wishes.
“It’s definitely very magical, it doesn’t matter if it’s the first baby or their 10th baby,” Eye said.
“The fact that it’s a brand new baby, it’s beautiful. When the patients deliver and they’re crying, I cry right along with them. It’s just a joyous time.”
‘IMPACTED SO MANY’
During an interview, Eye estimated that she probably has watched several hundred babies come into the world. One of Mary Washington’s marketing staff who was sitting in on the session did some quick calculations and suggested the total was probably was closer to 3,000 births.
The high numbers wouldn’t surprise Lauren Eye, who’s always hearing stories from mothers who went through labor with Nurse Eye at their side.
“Even in school,” she said, “I’d be with classmates at banquets or different things and someone would say, ‘Oh my gosh, are you Tammy Eye’s daughter? Your mom helped deliver my baby.’ ”
She never tires of their stories because she’s proud to hear about the difference her mom made as she helped them become mothers. It’s helped shape who she is.
Lauren’s younger brother, Austin, has a mild form of cerebral palsy and wasn’t able to walk until he was 8. His big sister helped him stand for the first time, gain his balance and then maneuver himself in a walker before he stepped out on his own. Motivated by his experience, Lauren Eye is studying to become a physical therapist who teaches children how to walk.
She’s already got the patient-provider aspect down pat, as she seems every bit as warm and bubbly as her mother.
“I learned from my mom how you should treat everyone like family,” she said. “She has impacted so many lives and tries her absolute best to be the best nurse she can.”
