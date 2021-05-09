'Nurses go above and beyond every day and even further in a pandemic'

Each year during National Nurses Week, May 6–12, the nation honors those who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of others.

Since COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic 14 months ago, nurses also have put their own lives on the line to care for total strangers.

To recognize that dedication, the 75 daily newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises Inc. are “Honoring Our Local Nurses” who work in hospitals and long-term care facilities, home settings and medical offices. The Free Lance–Star sought nominations from the public in an effort to “highlight the best of the best” in the community, said Bill Smith, president and marketing director for The Free Lance–Star and Culpeper Star–Exponent.

More than 300 nominations were submitted, and paring the group down to the 11 people profiled in this section was no easy task, said Janel Donohue, president of the Rappahannock United Way. She was part of a selection committee that also included representatives from Mary Washington Healthcare, which owns Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital; Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; and a chaplain in the fire and rescue service.