Over the years at the Career Nursing Academy, one or two students in a class have had some sort of major obstacle to overcome as they studied to become caregivers or nursing aides.

Six weeks ago, instructors saw that trend explode as almost every one of the 10 students in a class has a language barrier, medical issue, learning disability or financial difficulty — or several of the above, said Zoila Ortega, director of the facility in Locust Grove in Orange County.

One young woman is living in a shelter, another has a severe hearing impairment, a few are taking classes while also working at the school to pay their tuition, and several are primarily Spanish speakers.

The varied issues have created a “perfect storm, but in a good way” for the academy, said Ortega, a Cuban-born nurse who earned a PhD in philosophy and specialized in health administration.

“These students are particularly and unusually kind and very tolerant of each other’s needs,” she said. “They don’t get exacerbated, they don’t criticize, they don’t make little of a person who’s getting a lot of attention because that person needs it. They just go about their business, handling what they need to handle. That’s not the way it often is, I would say.”

On Saturday, students in white scrubs practiced skills they need to master to become certified nursing aides who will work in facilities or clinics, with hospice patients or elderly residents who want to stay in their homes.

Crystal Johnson, who has epilepsy, was tasked with demonstrating how to roll a patient on her side in one of the academy’s hospital beds. Fellow student Sheila Amirez, a native of Saipan, knew Johnson was nervous because it was only the second time she’d done it — and a photojournalist’s camera was aimed at her.

“Just stay calm,” Amirez told her.

As the patient, Amirez ended up being a little too helpful in terms of raising her arm or rolling over before Johnson asked her to do so. Christine West, the academy’s program coordinator, reminded her that Johnson needs to learn the skill for herself.

That’s Johnson’s plan, too, to practice until she got it right — and she appreciates the patience from others as she learns about caring for patients.

“They are really helpful to get me to understand what I’m doing, even if it takes a longer time,” she said. “I need to let it sink in. You got fast learners, you got slow learners. Me, I’m the all-over-the-place learner but I still know what I’m doing.”

In the same classroom, Spanish speakers Maria Arevalo and Adalinda Fernandez talked with Mary Annatuna, an Argentinian student who helps West by interpreting instructions for the Latinas.

All three understand more English than they’re able to speak and each reads, then gets tested, first from a Spanish textbook, then an English one.

However, Virginia’s certification exam is given only in English, and when Annatuna passed her CNA test in January, she and West both cried.

Arevalo and Fernandez wouldn’t speak in English when the class began, but instructors have encouraged them to give answers in their second language. They’ve become comfortable enough to do that.

“The other chicas — ladies — talk to me, slow,” Fernandez said. “I understand.”

Instructors discussed the unusual makeup of the class and devised strategies to deal with it. Ortega admits she “would be lying” if she said she wasn’t concerned about how the teachers would deal, not only with so many students with challenges, but also so many varied ones.

They added a second bilingual instructor to the mix and found devices for the hearing impaired student. A special stethoscope amplifies the sound of blood flowing through the arteries and helps the student hear, and take, blood pressure, Ortega said.

Teachers also discovered that students did better if they moved between classroom labs every 30 minutes or so instead of being lectured for an hour at a time. On test days, the instructor encourages students to review the chapters together and devotes 15 minutes of class time to that task.

Teachers also selected students, such as Emalea Novlan, who’s more of a visual learner and masters skills easier, to partner with someone who’s struggling. Novlan said the action reinforces the lesson for her, and she’s able to point out something to another student who missed a step.

Coming from a teacher, that might be viewed as a criticism, but hearing the same instruction from a fellow student is “that little bit of sugar that makes the medicine go down,” Ortega said.

Mya Hord, who often introduces herself with the line: “Hi, I’m Mya and I’m dyslexic,” giggled with glee when describing how much she enjoys the class and seeing everyone work together.

Like Johnson, she wanted to stress that everyone has some sort of challenge and people shouldn’t let them “keep us from not trying things.”

Plus, there’s an incredible market for care providers who speak Spanish, can relate to those with hearing impairments or learning disabilities or understand the financial difficulties faced in life, Ortega said.

Earlier on Saturday, a “mock evaluator” came to the facility to perform the same tests the students will have to demonstrate for their certification exam and “they did beautifully,” the director said.

“They can do the skills and they know what they’re doing,” she said. “It’s just that they don’t learn in the established, standard way for whatever reason.”