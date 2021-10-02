Oberle School raises money for breast cancer patients

Students and staff of The Gladys H. Oberle School, an alternative private special education day school in Fredericksburg, is partnering with Mary Washington Hospital Foundation for Breast Cancer Fund to raise money for local breast cancer patients during October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The school will collect donations throughout the month. People in the community are encouraged to make donations to support the local breast cancer cause on the school’s website at eri-va.org/donate.

The staff has implemented a fun and competitive event called the Spare Change Challenge. Each Friday in October, students in the homeroom that collects the most coins that week will get $15 Bulldog Bucks to spend in the school store. The school’s goal is to raise $5,000.

Employment Resources Inc., the school’s parent nonprofit organization, is matching donations up to $5,000.

“Our staff, students and families have been greatly impacted by breast cancer,” said Sonya Love, counselor and chair of the school’s awareness committee. “It is not only women in our lives but some men as well. These are people that we love deeply.”