Off-duty state trooper victim of an apparent drowning in Spotsylvania

The body of an off-duty police officer was recovered Sunday from Hunting Run Reservoir in Spotsylvania, multiple sources said.

Numerous area law enforcement officials identified the victim as a Virginia State Police trooper, and there were multiple posts on social media expressing condolences and discussing a scheduled gathering to honor the victim. But state police Sunday did not officially release the victim’s name or respond to requests for information.

Jay Cullinan, chief of Spotsylvania fire and rescue, confirmed Sunday that his personnel were involved in an extensive search that began Saturday and went on well into Sunday. But Cullinan said he was not at liberty to discuss any details about the incident.

It was not clear why the victim was on the water or how he happened to end up in it. A website for the reservoir off Ely’s Ford Road describes it as a 420-acre water supply reservoir owned by the county that features such amenities as fishing and boat rentals.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.