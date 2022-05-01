 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Off-duty state trooper victim of an apparent drowning in Spotsylvania

  • 0

The body of an off-duty police officer was recovered Sunday from Hunting Run Reservoir in Spotsylvania, multiple sources said.

Numerous area law enforcement officials identified the victim as a Virginia State Police trooper, and there were multiple posts on social media expressing condolences and discussing a scheduled gathering to honor the victim. But state police Sunday did not officially release the victim’s name or respond to requests for information.

Jay Cullinan, chief of Spotsylvania fire and rescue, confirmed Sunday that his personnel were involved in an extensive search that began Saturday and went on well into Sunday. But Cullinan said he was not at liberty to discuss any details about the incident.

It was not clear why the victim was on the water or how he happened to end up in it. A website for the reservoir off Ely’s Ford Road describes it as a 420-acre water supply reservoir owned by the county that features such amenities as fishing and boat rentals.

Spotsylvania Fire Department logo

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert