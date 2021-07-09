Officials celebrate groundbreaking on Northern Neck broadband project

Gov. Ralph Northam was among dignitaries who celebrated the project that will bring high-speed internet to almost 7,200 unserved households and businesses in King George, Westmoreland, Richmond and Northumberland counties.

“We need to think big to make universal broadband a reality in our commonwealth,” the governor said, “and this regional initiative is exactly the type of unique partnership that will deliver on this promise.”

The initiative has brought a lot of partners and funding sources to the table. About $20 million has been generated from state and federal grants, with each of the four counties chipping in $650,000. King George offered up a larger chunk—$500,000—last year so it would be first in line to get the high-speed service.

King George has 1,800 of the homes and businesses in the Northern Neck identified as lacking reliable and fast internet, according to county officials. With construction of the main line starting this month, installations are expected around October for pre-registered customers. Officials expect to complete the project by December 2023.

The first phase will use a $10 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.