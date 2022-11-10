Okinawan describes U.S. policy of 'bayonets and bulldozers' on Japanese island

While Allied forces faced one kind of battle at Okinawa during World War II, present-day Okinawans are fighting another in regards to the American military bases that dot the island.

"The United States invaded Okinawa and basically never left," said Steve Rabson, an adjunct professor at the University of Mary Washington who specializes in Japanese language, history and culture.

America began its military occupation of all Japan in 1945, including the island of Okinawa, which is known as a prefecture, similar to a state. Land was seized for the construction of military bases there and the U.S. continued to occupy Okinawa until 1972, which was 20 years after it left mainland Japan.

It's been half a century since the Okinawan occupation ended, but the small island still has 70% of all of the American bases located in Japan. That's because it's a strategic crossroads in the Indo–Pacific, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, an American think tank specializing in foreign policy.

With China's escalating aggression in the region, Okinawa’s importance "has only grown," the council stated in a June story on its website. "The United States and Japan are increasingly concerned about tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and Okinawa’s proximity to Taiwan makes it a focal point in allied efforts to enhance deterrence."

But having 31 American military installations in a densely populated area about the size of Washington, D.C., has caused a multitude of problems, said Kazuyuki Nakazato, director of the Okinawa Prefecture Office in Washington. Issues range from noise and environmental pollution to accidents involving aircraft and crimes committed by servicemembers, he said.

Nakazato visited UMW Tuesday at Rabson's request to convey information about military bases and other important matters to "younger generations like you," Nakazato told an audience of about 25 students.

Rabson was stationed in Okinawa in 1967 while in the Army. He said some of the same issues he saw then have continued, including what he describes as the "grossly disproportionate burden" of military bases on the people.

"Americans need to be aware of this highly undemocratic policy forced on Okinawa by the two national governments," Robson said.

During an hourlong presentation, the soft-spoken Nakazato described the history and culture of Okinawa, a once-independent Kingdom of Ryukyus until it was annexed by Japan in 1879 and became populated by military bases the next century.

"The Okinawan people have never willingly provided their land for U.S. military uses," he said, noting land was seized while residents were in internment camps, then more was taken later for expansion. "The process is often referred to as 'bayonets and bulldozers' for its coercive nature."

People settled around the bases, and original homeland, after internment because of their close ties to the land—and there weren't other places available, Nakazato said.

Between May 1972, when the control of Okinawa returned to Japan, and 2019, there were 811 aircraft-related accidents on the island. The statistics don't include one of the worst—a 1959 incident when a U.S. fighter jet crashed into an elementary school and killed 17 people, including 11 children, and injured 210 others.

Noise generated by Futenma Air Station and Kadena Air Base, which are in the central region of Okinawa’s main island, exceeds Japan’s environmental standards, Nakazato said.

"The peak noise level is similar to that of standing right next to an aircraft engine," he told the UMW crowd. "Even the average noise level is like the one produced inside a very loud factory."

Then there are the crimes committed by service members. Nakazato cited 6,029 criminal cases between 1972 and 2019, including 580 felonies such as murder and rape. In 1995, an elementary school girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by three U.S. servicemembers, he said.

Hunter Vap, a UMW student, was with the Marines and stationed in Okinawa from 2017–19. He was there when an American sailor killed his girlfriend and then himself, as well as when a drunken service member, driving a government vehicle, crashed and killed an elderly Okinawan.

Nakazato's description of the problems "was all very accurate from what I can recall," Vap said.

There's an effort underway to move the Futenma air station from the middle of a city to a more remote seaport area, but the action is embroiled in lawsuits between Okinawa's government and that of mainland Japan.

Okinawa would like the Japanese government to work on a solution regarding the military installations on the island and help it become "a bridge between nations in the 21st century," Nakazato said. And he'd like Americans to join him in support of building yet another base on the island.

"We would appreciate it if the American people would stand in our shoes for a moment," he said in closing, "and think about the nature of the American military presence outside of the U.S., including Okinawa."