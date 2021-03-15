Older residents get tips on vaccine signup, scams

On the topic of phones, older people have asked if they need to bring cell phones with them to vaccination clinics and if help will be provided to those with limited mobility. Phones are not needed, Eberhart said, and people usually are asked, either when they make an appointment or when they’re in their vehicle in line at the clinic parking lot, if they need assistance.

People getting vaccinated get an appointment for their second dose at the same time they get their first shot, if they’re getting the two-part vaccines. But some of those inoculated last month got a card with only the date, not an appointment time, of when their appointment is due.

One man mentioned a frustrating experience he’d had trying to get his second appointment scheduled. Health officials said people in that situation can contact the local health district at rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or 540/899-4797, select 0.

“If you are not available on the exact date for your second dose, that is OK,” Eberhart said.

Even though manufacturers recommend getting the second shot of the two-part vaccines three to four weeks after the first one—depending on the brand—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said people can wait as long as six weeks.