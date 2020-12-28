Older residents wondering when it's their turn for vaccines

While local health officials appreciate how eager older people are to get vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s not time for them to roll up their sleeves.

Those age 75 and older who aren’t residents of long-term care facilities are in Tier 1C, according to Rappahannock Area Health District officials. That means they’ll get vaccinated after those in Tier 1A and 1B.

Tier 1A includes local health-care workers, first responders, those in doctor and dental practices and other personnel who work with patients. Tier 1B includes essential workers, and the Department of Homeland Security has a laundry list of people who’ve continued to report to their jobs during the pandemic.

Health district officials don’t know yet when older residents will be scheduled to receive their first of the two-part Moderna vaccine, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the district. There are as many as 15,000 health care workers who need to be vaccinated in the first wave, and Mary Washington Healthcare and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, as part of HCA Virginia, are giving shots to a lot of their associates.