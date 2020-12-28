Older residents wondering when it's their turn for vaccines

While local health officials appreciate how eager older people are to get vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s not time for them to roll up their sleeves.
Those age 75 and older who aren’t residents of long-term care facilities are in Tier 1C, according to Rappahannock Area Health District officials. That means they’ll get vaccinated after those in Tier 1A and 1B.
Tier 1A includes local health-care workers, first responders, those in doctor and dental practices and other personnel who work with patients. Tier 1B includes essential workers, and the Department of Homeland Security has a laundry list of people who’ve continued to report to their jobs during the pandemic.
Health district officials don’t know yet when older residents will be scheduled to receive their first of the two-part Moderna vaccine, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the district. There are as many as 15,000 health care workers who need to be vaccinated in the first wave, and Mary Washington Healthcare and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, as part of HCA Virginia, are giving shots to a lot of their associates.
But because it’s not clear how many doses the health district will get each week, officials say it’s difficult to predict when the next tiers of people will be vaccinated. As soon as information becomes available, health district officials will pass it along to the public, Chamberlin said.
In the meantime, they stress the continued need for precaution. Older adults, especially, should stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when around anyone from outside their household, maintain social distancing while wearing a mask and frequently wash their hands.
“All of that being said, it is very encouraging that so many of our district residents are eager to start their vaccination process,” she added.
Older residents have been burning up the telephone lines of health officials and The Free Lance–Star after Sunday’s story noted the district’s phased-in plan.
Vaccinators will start giving shots to health care workers next week during clinics at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. Those events are not open to the public, but are only for health care workers who have submitted the necessary information to the local health district.
The nearby Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, planned to begin vaccinating its frontline health care workers, emergency services personnel, law enforcement staff and others, starting Tuesday. Health officials there didn’t announce where the vaccinations were being held, but said employers had been contacted, and “appointments are being made as I write,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, district director, said in an email update Monday afternoon.
“This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough,” he said, citing graphs depicting rises in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. “Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet.”
He cautioned that it will take time to vaccinate all those in initial phases and hoped the vaccines would be available to the general public by early summer.
Kartchner also stressed that “events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control.”
Joe Saitta, who’s leading the Rappahannock Area Health District’s rollout of the vaccine, said the same. “We ask for everyone’s patience while we work to bring vaccinations to our public.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425