Older Virginians get tips on vaccine signup, scams

The first thing many older adults want to know about the vaccine is when they can get it. The second is how to tell if the person contacting them is legitimate.
That’s a real concern as scam artists, who are pretending to make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, are asking older residents for Social Security numbers or credit card information, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Scammers seem to be targeting elderly people whose first language is not English.
Representatives from the Rappahannock Area Health District described some signs of potential scams—and offered other tips of interest to their audience—during a recent Zoom meeting with members of the Mary Washington ElderStudy, a program that helps those in retirement continue their lifelong interest in learning.
No one should be asking for money, either for a vaccine or to move a person up the list to get vaccinated, said Madison Eberhart, public information specialist with the RAHD. Those are sure signs of scams, along with someone offering to ship a vaccine to someone.
“That’s not being done,” she said.
Some pharmacies might ask for insurance information to bill companies for administrative costs of giving the vaccine, but there’s no fee for the shot itself, Eberhart said. Health officials calling to make appointments will not ask about credit cards, bank accounts, Social Security data or immigration numbers, according to the state health department.
The ElderStudy session was presented by Eberhart and Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. It homed in on topics of concern for older residents, and Donna Lewis, an officer with the ElderStudy group, appreciated the tailored presentation, especially as information evolves.
“I think these folks did a great job,” Lewis said. “Questions still loom, such as how will we know how long our immunity lasts, but I guess that is what results from being in a living science experiment.”
Lewis and other members of the group submitted questions before the meeting, then posted more during the session. Many focused on how people could get fully vaccinated and what they could do afterward.
Health officials encouraged everyone who’s interested in a vaccine—even those who aren’t currently eligible—to register with the state. Those interested can go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or contact the state call center at 877/829-4682. It’s manned daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local residents age 65 and over who registered before Feb. 10 should have gotten an appointment for the vaccine. Those who haven’t can contact the local health district at rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or 540/899-4797, select 0.
There were a lot of typos in email addresses and phone numbers, which may be the reason people haven’t been reached about making appointments, Balmes–John said.
She also encouraged people to answer their phones because calls for appointments may come from several different sources, including the Rappahannock Area Health District, Mary Washington Healthcare or area pharmacies that are giving shots. They include CVS Health, Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, Safeway, Food Lion, Giant Food, Food City and Dan’s Wellness, an independent drugstore in Stafford County.
As more doses become available, doctors’ offices also may be calling about vaccine appointments.
In addition, Virginia is partnering with FEMA to provide large-scale events where people can be vaccinated. They won’t be as big as some of those shown on TV, such as the vaccination clinic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Gov. Ralph Northam said last week, but they will be able to accommodate several thousand people a day.
While local health officials, the hospital and pharmacies will most likely leave messages for people who don’t pick up, the state call center will not be able to do that when it’s scheduling appointments for the large-scale clinics, Balmes–John said.
“It is important that you answer your phone,” the governor said. “Our call center and our health districts are telling us a lot of people aren’t. Most of the time, we usually say, it’s not smart to answer if you don’t know who’s calling, but right now, until we get everybody vaccinated, please answer the phone.”
On the topic of phones, older people have asked if they need to bring cell phones with them to vaccination clinics and if help will be provided to those with limited mobility. Phones are not needed, Eberhart said, and people usually are asked, either when they make an appointment or when they’re in their vehicle in line at the clinic parking lot, if they need assistance.
People getting vaccinated get an appointment for their second dose at the same time they get their first shot, if they’re getting the two-part vaccines. But some of those inoculated last month got a card with only the date, not an appointment time, of when their appointment is due.
One man mentioned a frustrating experience he’d had trying to get his second appointment scheduled. Health officials said people in that situation can contact the local health district at rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or 540/899-4797, select 0.
“If you are not available on the exact date for your second dose, that is OK,” Eberhart said.
Even though manufacturers recommend getting the second shot of the two-part vaccines three to four weeks after the first one—depending on the brand—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said people can wait as long as six weeks.
Lewis was among those who wondered how long immunity lasts after a vaccine is given. Because the pandemic marks the first time the vaccines have been used—and even the earliest people to receive it weren’t fully immunized until mid-January—health officials aren’t sure how long it lasts or if a booster shot will be needed later.
“This is one of those times when we’re really getting to see science in action,” Balmes–John said.
