On House floor, Spanberger honors Virginia newspaperman

By STAFF REPORTS

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Thursday honored Phil Jenkins, former executive editor of The Free Lance–Star, on the House floor to recognize his nearly 24 years of work as a journalist in the Fredericksburg region.

“I’d like to thank Phil Jenkins for his service to the people of Virginia,” Spanberger said. “We thank him for his devotion to his colleagues, his commitment to accuracy, and his love of a good story founded on the truth.”

In her remarks, Spanberger, D–7th District, also drew attention to the importance of local journalism and print news.

“Local news keeps us informed about the day-to-day events in our communities. It allows us to share in the triumphs of our neighbors. It holds those in power to account,” she said. “And it brings to light the challenges we face together—as a community, as a commonwealth and as a country.”

Spanberger shared reflections from Jenkins’s former colleagues that described his years of mentorship, his steady eye for news, and his commitment to making The Free Lance–Star an enduring local paper. Jenkins also served as a mentor and advisor to journalists at the Culpeper Star–Exponent.

On Tuesday, he will become content director of the Virginia Public Access Project, an award-winning, nonpartisan nonprofit group that works to better inform the public about politics and government.