On the verge of homelessness, local veteran and his family grab a lifeline from new nonprofit

When Daniel Thompson and his fiancée Samantha Maturah returned to the Fredericksburg area from visiting her family in Connecticut in December, they checked into the Garden Inn South motel on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County.

Thompson previously lived his with father, along with Maturah and her twin 4-year-old daughters, but they didn’t want to return there because of a dispute with a family member.

“Living over there in the motel, it was really cramped,” Maturah said. “The girls were out of control. You can’t really raise kids in a motel room that’s cramped like that.”

Thompson is an Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He was using his disability check to pay for the motel and believed he was on the verge of homelessness.

He was put in contact with Volunteers of America—a nonprofit that provides affordable housing and other services to low-income people.

The organization connected Thompson with Havens for Hero’s founders Barzel and Brenda McKinney, who were seeking two families to move into a renovated duplex at 315 and 317 McKinney St. in the Mayfield neighborhood of Fredericksburg.

Thompson and Maturah, along with the girls, are all set to move into their new home on Friday.

Havens for Hero’s held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon as Thompson and Maturah beamed with pride, watching the girls run through the house and marvel at the backyard, a welcome change from the concrete surroundings at the motel.

Thompson said the renovated 1,500-square-foot duplex is “wonderful” and “better than I could’ve imagined.”

The two homes include three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with an open-concept floorplan in the kitchen area downstairs. The other side of the duplex will be available to a veteran family in the next week or so. Rent payments for the home will be subsidized by a collaborative effort between the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The home is meant to be transitional, as services are provided to bring stability for the veteran before they’re groomed for home ownership.

“We feel like our fellow veterans deserve the opportunity to have affordable housing and we want to be a part of that dream for them,” Brenda McKinney said. “I’m the one that designed the layout. I wanted to give them something that I would be proud to live in.”

The property wasn’t always so appealing.

Barzel McKinney said the goal of Havens for Hero’s, which has its office on Princess Anne Street in the city, is to take “blighted” properties and renovate them. He considers it a “win-win” for the veteran, the community and his organization.

The Rev. Hashmel Turner remembers living on one side of the duplex with his mother and nine brothers and sisters in the late 1960s. Turner attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and was amazed at the transformation.

“It’s like a rebirth,” Turner said. “You wouldn’t think it was the same building. I’m truly impressed with how they modified everything in here. It almost makes me speechless.”

Donna Smith and her siblings sold the duplex to Havens for Hero’s.

Her father, Bobbie Lee Smith, a former taxi driver in Fredericksburg and Deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), purchased the property in 1981.

Donna Smith’s sister moved in on one side in 1982 and years later her brother inhabited the other side. A major plumbing issue forced the siblings to depart and the property was left vacated for several years.

Donna Smith said she apologizes to the neighbors for how the home and land looked for many years, but she’s grateful that Barzel and Brenda McKinney approached her about buying it and renovating it for veterans and their families.

After receiving several inquiries from house flippers and discussing many lowball offers, Donna Smith said the offer from Havens for Hero’s was “spot on.”

She said her father was on board with the project before he died in 2020 at 93.

“When Barzel and Brenda talked about what they wanted to do, we could tell they believe in what they’re doing,” Donna Smith said. “They’re veterans themselves. … We worked with them but they did everything. They did the permits. They found the people. They worked with the city.”

Barzel McKinney approached City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr., who lives in the neighborhood, about the process to get the project started.

A special exception permit was required because Mayfield had been rezoned as a single-family home neighborhood. There are no apartments or duplexes permitted unless an exception is granted.

City Council voted unanimously to approve the special exception in fall 2020.

“[Barzel McKinney] told me what his vision was,” Frye said, “and I thought it was the best thing ever.”

Barzel and Brenda McKinney are both retired Army veterans. The mission statement for Havens for Hero’s is “to eliminate veteran homelessness by providing housing solutions that will empower and impact the lives of homeless veterans and their families.”

The McKinneys partnered with Javiere Home Solutions as the contractor for the project. Home Depot, Window World and Lumber Liquidators were sponsors.

Willie Gunter, a Marine Corps veteran, served as the project manager.

“I’m a Marine and they’re Army, but it’s still a family,” Gunter said. “Even though we’re out of the military, when you meet people like that, the family just continues.”

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw addressed the crowd at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, saying it was a wonderful day for the city and the Mayfield community.

Barzel McKinney reiterated to city officials that the project is just the beginning of his organization’s efforts to assist veterans in Fredericksburg.

“I’m ecstatic,” Maturah said. “We finally have a place to call our home.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

