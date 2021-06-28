 Skip to main content
One hurt in fire at Stafford townhouses
One person was taken to the hospital after townhouses were damaged by fire Monday afternoon in Stafford County.

The blaze was reported at 12:45 p.m. and fire crews arrived within three minutes, according to a news release from Stafford Fire and Rescue department. When crews arrived, they found fire throughout an end unit and parts of several other townhouses in the 400 block of Potomac Hills Drive, the release said.

The fire damage made one structure unstable, prompting more crews to be called to the scene. Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. That person's condition was not available, the release said.

Stafford firefighters were assisted by crews from Quantico, Prince William County and Fredericksburg. Crews from Spotsylvania and Fauquier helped cover Stafford calls while the blaze was being battled.

The Stafford Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

