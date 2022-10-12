One step closer to a new middle school in Fredericksburg City

Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday evening approved an amendment to the budget for fiscal year 2023 to reflect $74.8 million cost of a new middle school.

"[This is] one more step in a very deliberative process. I think everyone can appreciate that," said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw after council's unanimous vote to approve a first read of the budget amendment. It also approved a gross construction cost limit of $75.5 million.

Council held open until Oct. 25—the next scheduled regular meeting—a public hearing on and consideration of the comprehensive agreement between the School Board and First Choice Public-Private Partners for the design and construction of the new school.

Ward 2 representative Jon Gerlach made the motion to keep the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday open until the next meeting in order to give school division staff time to finalize portions of the agreement that could still affect the price and timing of the project, which he said is necessary but is also "the costliest capital improvement project in Fredericksburg City."

Council members requested that a third-party review the cost of the project and compare it to other recent middle school projects in the state. This review was completed by the firm Downey & Scott and "generally validates both the cost estimates provided and the currently very difficult construction inflation environment," according to city staff.

"Downey & Scott ... pointed out that in their 40 years of doing estimating, this is the most volatile period they have ever seen," Gerlach said.

Clauses in the comprehensive agreement that dictate how each party will deal with price fluctuations and definitions of "Force Majeure"—which refers to unforeseeable situations that could affect project cost and timeline—are still to be worked out, Gerlach said.

School Board Chair Katie Pomeroy spoke during the public hearing on the comprehensive agreement, stating that it is time for both parties to sign it. She thanked city and school division staff for "countless hours" of work and "constant dialogue" during the process.

"This has been a long and thoughtful journey. I truly feel we can all be proud of the open, collaborative and careful process," Pomeroy said. "Fredericksburg is a model of what effective local government can do when two governing bodies come together in the spirit of cooperation for the good of the community as a whole."

Fredericksburg resident Hamilton Palmer expressed concerns about the fiscal impact to the city.

"What's the total annual cost to us citizens?" he questioned. "You've all done a great deal of work and had a lot of meetings, but nobody has been able to tell me what the total annual cost of this is. I don't know that you know it."

According to city staff, the majority of funding for the project will come from general obligation bonds. The budget amendment approved Tuesday includes increasing the amount of borrowing from $50.5 million to $58 million.

The city will transfer an additional $500,000 from the general fund—for a total transfer of $4.5 million—to partially cash-fund the project, along with $2.7 from the school division's fund balance.

Staff also anticipate receiving about $8.5 million for the project—as a conservative estimate—from several new statewide school construction grants.

Increased borrowing will increase the city's annual debt service, staff note.

"The City anticipates that the General Fund debt service will increase beyond what is in the FY 2023 budget by roughly $3 million [for a total of $5 million]," staff wrote in a memorandum for council. "Based solely on the additional debt service costs, the City may need to increase the real estate taxes between $160 and $240 per year on a house valued at $400,000 to pay the debt service on the bonds in the FY 2024 budget."

Council members on Tuesday acknowledged that discussions with staff and the school division about the new school have been challenging at times, but that it is a necessary project.

"Our city is growing and cities that don't grow are dying," Council Member Kerry Devine said. "That's something to appreciate, but along with that growth comes the growth of our school population. Our school system and our families bind us together. I do think [building the new school] is the right direction to go in."

Council will continue to take comments on the comprehensive agreement in writing until the Oct. 25 meeting, when citizens can address the subject in person.

Written comments can be made to Council Clerk Tonya Lacey.